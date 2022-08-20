Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, Aug. 20

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Aug 20, 2022 at 08:45 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com

Most starters sit, special teams show off: 3 takeaways from Saints' loss to Packers

WATCH: Destrehan's Kirk Merritt boosts his chances of making the Saints with a big return

WATCH: 1st-round pick Chris Olave catches his 1st TD for the Saints vs. the Packers

Many of Saints' stars sit out 2nd preseason game, absences plague offensive line and more

Saints kicker Wil Lutz's long field goal against Packers proves he's back to old self

Jeff Duncan: Forget the final score, the only number the Saints care about is 53

Saints take a long look at Ian Book, plus the middle and bottom of their roster in loss to Packers

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Gameday Walk-through Practice | 2022 Saints Training Camp 8/18/22

Saints at Packers Preseason Week 2 HYPE | 2022 NFL

Matt Schneidman on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | August 19, 2022

Replay of Live Updates - Packers vs. Saints - August 19, 2022 - NFL Preseason Week 2

Saints Pregame Huddle | Saints-Packers Preseason 2022 Week 2

Photos: Pregame/Arrivals | Saints at Packers Preseason Week 2 2022

Kirk Merritt caps 59-yard kick return with truck stick | Saints-Packers Preseason Highlights

Will Lutz booms 59-yard FG through uprights | Saints-Packers Preseason Highlights

Taco Charlton tracks down Jordan Love for sack | Saints-Packers Preseason Highlights

Halftime update: Green Bay Packers lead New Orleans Saints 13-10

Eric Wilson forces the fumble on Tyler Davis | Saints-Packers Preseason Highlights

Can't-Miss Play: Chris Olave somersaults into end zone on Book's 20-yard TD pass | Saints-Packers Preseason Highlights

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Packers Preseason Week 2 2022

Saints punter Blake Gillikin unleashes 81-yard punt | Saints-Packers Preseason Highlights

Ian Book jukes defenders on big run | Saints-Packers Preseason Highlights

Packers vs. Saints highlights | 2022 NFL Preseason Week 2

New Orleans Saints see some highs, same lows in 20-10 preseason loss to Green Bay

Dennis Allen recaps loss to Green Bay | Saints-Packers Preseason 2022

Ian Book postgame interview | Saints-Packers Preseason 2022 Week 2

Wil Lutz postgame interview | Saints-Packers Preseason 2022 Week 2

Trevor Penning postgame interview | Saints-Packers Preseason 2022 Week 2

Blake Gillikin postgame interview | Saints-Packers Preseason 2022 Week 2

Tony Jones Jr. postgame interview | Saints-Packers Preseason 2022 Week 2

Related Content

news

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Aug. 19

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Aug. 18

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, Aug. 17

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Aug. 16

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, Aug. 15

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, Aug. 14

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, Aug, 13

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Friday, August 12

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, August 11

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, August 10

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, August 9

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Advertising