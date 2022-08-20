Halftime update: Green Bay Packers lead New Orleans Saints 13-10

The Packers scored on a 25-yard field goal in the first quarter and a 4-yard touchdown pass by Jordan Love. The score capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive that was kept alive by a roughing-the-passer call against Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Roach.

Book started at quarterback and he finished the half 10 of 15 for 100 yards and the touchdown but lost a fumbled snap that ended a promising drive in the second quarter and threw an interception toward the end of the second quarter. The Packers converted the first turnover into a 45-yard field goal and the 10-point halftime lead and the Saints took the second turnover right back with a forced turnover of their own (linebacker Eric Wilson with the forced fumble and P.J.Williams with the recovery). The Saints converted the turnover into the Olave touchdown.