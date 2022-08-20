Halftime update: Green Bay Packers lead New Orleans Saints 13-10

With the New Orleans Saints giving almost all of their starters the second preseason game of 2022 off, one veteran did start and made the most of it. Kicker Wil Lutz, who missed all of the 2021 season because of injury, drilled a 59-yard field goal at the end of the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers on Friday night at Lambeau Field. Lutz's longest kick in the regular season is 58 yards. Friday's kick may have been good from 65 yards.
Another potential starter - first round draft pick Chris Olave - provided a touchdown with a 20-yard reception from quarterback Ian Book in the closing seconds of the second quarter as the Saints entered halftime down 13-10.
Saints receiver Kirk Merritt also turned in a highlight with his 59-yard kickoff return. It was the play that set up Lutz's big kick.
The Packers scored on a 25-yard field goal in the first quarter and a 4-yard touchdown pass by Jordan Love. The score capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive that was kept alive by a roughing-the-passer call against Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Roach.
Book started at quarterback and he finished the half 10 of 15 for 100 yards and the touchdown but lost a fumbled snap that ended a promising drive in the second quarter and threw an interception toward the end of the second quarter. The Packers converted the first turnover into a 45-yard field goal and the 10-point halftime lead and the Saints took the second turnover right back with a forced turnover of their own (linebacker Eric Wilson with the forced fumble and P.J.Williams with the recovery). The Saints converted the turnover into the Olave touchdown.
Tony Jones Jr. got the start at running back for the Saints and carried the ball four times for 19 yards. Deonte Harty led the receivers with two catches for 12 yards.
The Saints will get the ball to start the second half.
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers.