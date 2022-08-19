Packers vs. Saints Live Updates - August 19, 2022 - NFL Preseason Week 2
Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their Week 2 game during the 2022 NFL Preseason.
Aug 19, 2022 at 05:30 PM
New Orleans and Green Bay have faced each other in nine preseason exhibitions, with the Packers holding a 7-2 lead
How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers on August 19, 2022
Andy Dalton impressive in lone possession
Dalton goes 5 for 5 with TD pass, defense produces two three-and-outs
Allen: 'I saw a lot of things that I really liked out there in the game'
Rookie Abram Smith led the team in rushing
