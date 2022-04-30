Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, April 30

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Apr 30, 2022 at 08:36 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

2022 NFL Draft Photos: Meet Saints Draft Pick Alontae Taylor

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.
1 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.
2 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.
3 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.
4 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.
5 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.
6 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.
7 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.
8 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.
9 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.
10 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.
11 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.
12 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.
13 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.
14 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.
15 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.
16 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.
17 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.
18 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.
19 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.
20 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.
21 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.
22 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.
23 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.
24 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.
25 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft second-round draft selection Alontae Taylor. The defensive back out of Tennessee was selected with the 49th pick.

AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

From NOLA.com

Jeff Duncan: Dennis Allen steps out of his comfort zone

Saints check a lot of boxes with Tennessee defensive back

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about defensive back Alontae Taylor

Watch Taylor's 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine

Deonte Harris sign restricted free agent tender

John DeShazier on the team's second round pick

Watch Dennis Allen's Friday press conference

Related Content

news

Saints Morning Break for Friday, April 29

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, April 28

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, April 27

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, April 26

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, April 25

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, April 24

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, April 23

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Friday, April 22

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, April 21

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, April 20

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, April 19

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Advertising