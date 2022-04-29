New Orleans Saints wide receiver, return specialist Deonte Harris signs restricted free agent tender

Harris, 5-6, 170, was originally signed by New Orleans in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Assumption (Mass.) College. In his first three NFL seasons, Harris has caught 62 passes for 780 yards (12.6 avg.) with four touchdowns, returned 31 punts for 744 yards (10.1 avg.) with one touchdown, returned 69 kickoffs for 1,770 yards (25.7 avg.) and carried 15 times for 123 yards. In three postseason contests with two starts, Harris has caught nine passes for 132 yards (14.7 avg.), returned nine punts for 127 yards (14.1 avg.) and brought back four kickoffs for 133 yards (33.3 avg.).

In 2021, Harris appeared in 13 games with one start and posted career-highs across the board in receptions (36), receiving yards (570) and receiving touchdowns (three), while ranking seventh in the NFL in yards per reception (15.8). Harris also handled kickoff and punt return duties, returning 29 kickoffs for 690 yards (23.8 avg.) and bringing back 15 punts for 199 yards (9.5 avg.).