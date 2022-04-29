Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints wide receiver, return specialist Deonte Harris signs restricted free agent tender

Harris appeared in 13 games in 2021, posting career-highs in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, while ranking seventh in the NFL in yards per reception

Apr 29, 2022 at 04:05 PM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced today that wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harris signed his one-year restricted free agent tender. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Deonte Harris

#11 WR/RS

  • Height: 5-6
  • Weight: 170 lbs
  • College: Assumption College

Harris, 5-6, 170, was originally signed by New Orleans in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Assumption (Mass.) College. In his first three NFL seasons, Harris has caught 62 passes for 780 yards (12.6 avg.) with four touchdowns, returned 31 punts for 744 yards (10.1 avg.) with one touchdown, returned 69 kickoffs for 1,770 yards (25.7 avg.) and carried 15 times for 123 yards. In three postseason contests with two starts, Harris has caught nine passes for 132 yards (14.7 avg.), returned nine punts for 127 yards (14.1 avg.) and brought back four kickoffs for 133 yards (33.3 avg.).

In 2021, Harris appeared in 13 games with one start and posted career-highs across the board in receptions (36), receiving yards (570) and receiving touchdowns (three), while ranking seventh in the NFL in yards per reception (15.8). Harris also handled kickoff and punt return duties, returning 29 kickoffs for 690 yards (23.8 avg.) and bringing back 15 punts for 199 yards (9.5 avg.).

After finishing his college career at Assumption as one of the most prolific returners in NCAA history, setting the NCAA-All-Division and Division II records for combined return touchdowns (14), the Baltimore, Md. native earned a roster spot in the 2019 preseason and was voted as a Pro Bowl starter and Associated Press first-team All-Pro, when he returned 36 punts for 338 yards (9.4 avg.) with a 53-yard touchdown and bringing back 24 kickoffs for 644 yards (26.8 avg.) to rank third in the NFL in kickoff return average and fourth in punt return average.

2021 Saints Season Photos: Deonte Harris

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris in action during the 2021 NFL season.

