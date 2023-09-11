Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Monday, Sept. 11

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Sep 11, 2023 at 08:59 AM
From NOLA.com

One play call said an awful lot about how much the Saints already trust Derek Carr

Saints DE Payton Turner reportedly suffered a turf toe injury in win, will need surgery

Marshon Lattimore needed a quick breather, and his replacement forced an interception

Rod Walker: Saints' win over Titans wasn't pretty, but defense, crowd had beautiful relationship

Drew Brees showed up for the Saints-Titans opener, and it turned into a family reunion

From NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis was victorious long before walking on field for Sunday's game

Quarterback Derek Carr, offense come on strong in second half of season opener

New Orleans Saints grind out victory over Tennessee in season opener

Game recap: New Orleans Saints 16, Tennessee Titans 15 | 2023 NFL Week 1

Photos: Postgame Locker Room | Saints vs Titans Week 1 2023

Honorary captains Steve Gleason & Tim Shaw meet at mid-field before Saints vs. Titans 2023 season opener

