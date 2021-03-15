Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Monday, March 15

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Mar 15, 2021 at 07:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Drew Brees announces retirement
Unrivaled work ethic led to Drew Brees' remarkable 20-year NFL career
Saints Flashback: Drew Brees sets the NFL all-time passing record
Photos: Drew Brees sets NFL all-time passing touchdown record
Faces of Drew Brees over the years

From NOLA.com
Saints QB Drew Brees announces retirement from NFL, as told by the Brees kids
A farewell to Drew Brees, the QB who helped breathe life into the New Orleans Saints
Drew Brees' final look back
Read statements from Saints' Gayle Benson, Sean Payton, Mickey Loomis, more on Drew Brees
Saints' Drew Brees finishes career with 571 touchdowns to 73 receivers
Special moments, memories and stories of Drew Brees
Drew Brees' future: What's next? A big NBC gig and fancy Four Seasons New Orleans condo
Saints' Michael Thomas writes heartfelt thank you note to Drew Brees: 'You are my hero'

From NFL.com
Brees defined by defying odds, not just numbers
Ranking 20 best moments of Drew Brees' career
NFL community celebrates Brees upon his retirement

Drew Brees: Saints Career in Photos

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees﻿' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
1 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
2 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
3 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
4 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
5 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
6 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
7 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
8 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
9 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
10 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
11 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
12 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
13 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
14 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
15 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
16 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
17 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
18 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
19 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
20 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
21 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
22 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
23 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
24 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
25 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
26 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
27 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
28 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
29 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
30 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
31 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
32 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
33 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
34 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
35 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
36 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
37 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
38 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
39 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
40 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
41 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
42 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
43 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
44 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
45 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
46 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
47 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
48 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
49 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
50 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
51 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
52 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
53 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
54 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
55 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
56 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
57 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
58 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
59 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
60 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
61 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
62 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
63 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
64 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
65 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
66 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
67 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
68 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
69 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
70 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
71 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
72 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
73 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
74 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
75 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
76 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
77 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
78 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
79 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
80 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
81 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
82 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
83 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
84 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
85 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
86 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
87 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
88 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
89 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
90 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
91 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
92 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
93 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
94 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
95 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
96 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
97 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
98 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
99 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.
100 / 100

Following his NFL retirement announcement, we look back at Saints quarterback Drew Brees' career with 100 of the best photos from his time in New Orleans.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, March 14

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, March 13

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Friday, March 12

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, March 11

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, March 10

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, March 9

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, March 8

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, March 7

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, March 6

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Friday, March 5

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, March 4

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: Thank You, #9
Best 100 Drew Brees Photos
Drew Brees Career Milestones
READ: Brees' Remarkable 20-Year NFL Career
Advertising