Saints Morning Break for Friday, Nov. 3

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Nov 03, 2023 at 09:02 AM
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Saints, Rouses Markets host 2023 food drive in Mobile, AL

The New Orleans Saints are teaming up with Rouses Markets to host food drives to benefit food banks across the Gulf Coast in November. Saints legend Nick Fairley appeared at the latest event in Mobile, AL on Thursday, Nov. 2 along with Saints Cheer Krewe members.

From NOLA.com

Derry’s Week 9 NFL Picks: Can Saints do it again? What about Bills-Bengals, Chiefs-Dolphins?

Chris Olave is 'in a slump,' but he and the Saints are confident he'll bounce back

Rod Walker: Saints offensive line hasn't been a hot topic lately... and that's a good thing

Inside the Saints' extra-jumbo formation, with 7 linemen, 3 tight ends ... and a 'mini-fridge'

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Watch the Saints' Top Plays of October | 2023

Photos: Best of Saints Fans vs. Colts | 2023 NFL Week 8

Saints vs. Bears Week 9 Practice Report 11/1/2023

New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis talks about win over Colts; assistant GM Khai Harley discusses cap management

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2023 Week 9 vs. Chicago Bears

Saints nominate linebacker Pete Werner for 2023 Salute to Service Award

Pete Carmichael talks Taysom Hill, Michael Thomas | Saints vs Bears 2023 NFL Week 9

Joe Woods talks Jordan Howden, preparing for Tyson Bagent | Saints vs Bears 2023 NFL Week 9

Darren Rizzi talks Rashid Shaheed, punting | Saints vs Bears 2023 NFL Week 9

Alontae Taylor on Saints Podcast | November 2, 2023

Demario Davis talks his recovery from injury, guarding tight ends | Saints vs Bears 2023 NFL Week 9

Alvin Kamara talks Bears defense, Saints offensive line | Saints vs Bears 2023 NFL Week 9

Receiver Michael Thomas back doing Michael Thomas things while assuming leadership role for New Orleans Saints offense

Saints vs. Bears Week 9 Practice Report 11/2/2023

Photos: Saints host food drive with Rouses in Mobile, AL

Advertising