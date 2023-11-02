Saints nominate linebacker Pete Werner for 2023 Salute to Service Award

Werner was the team's second round draft pick out of Ohio State in 2021. Werner honors the sacrifices made by all military members as he never hesitates to engage in any military-related engagement. As the proud grandson of a pair of military veterans, he understands and respects the sacrifices that are made by military members and their families. One grandfather, Richard E. Cowen, served in the United States Navy Dental Corps from 1963-65 where he was stationed in San Diego. His deceased grandfather, Roland F. Werner, served in the Navy from 1959-63, stationed in Pensacola, Fla., and Newfoundland, Canada. Werner also wore the initials of a TAPS fallen soldier on the back of his helmet during last year's Saints Salute to Service game and engaged with the fallen soldier's family after a practice held at the team's facility. Werner connects with our local military community as he was a heavily engaged participant in the Saints Battle of the Branches event, which is one of the Saints' major activations as part of the NFL's Salute to Service initiative. During the event, local members of all four branches competed in a series of challenges on the indoor field, buoyed by Werner's encouragement, including a flag football game, tug of war, the 40-yard dash and more. Werner remains eager to empower members of the military as he looks forward to once again interacting and supporting our military this month.