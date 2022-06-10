Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Friday, June 10

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Jun 10, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Saints announce 2022 Hall of Fame inductees

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
1 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
2 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
3 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
4 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
5 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
6 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
7 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
8 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
9 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
10 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
11 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
12 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
13 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
14 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
15 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
16 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
17 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
18 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
19 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
20 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
21 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
22 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
23 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
24 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
25 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
26 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
27 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
28 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
29 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
30 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
31 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
32 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
33 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

From NOLA.com

Three honorees chosen for the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Photos: Saints hold organized team activities on Thursday

Jeff Duncan: Meet Dr. Matt Rhea, the Saints' not-so-secret weapon against injuries

From NewOrleansSaints.com

McAfee, Henderson and Mangum set to be honored by Saints Hall of Fame in October

Photos: A look back at Kevin Mangum with New Orleans

Photos: A look back at Devery Henderson's Saints career 

Photos: A look back at Fred McAfee's Saints career

Dennis Allen on the start of minicamp, Michael Thomas' injury | 2022 Saints OTAs

Fred McAfee | 2022 Saints Hall of Fame announcement

Kevin Mangum | 2022 Saints Hall of Fame announcement

Devery Henderson | 2022 Saints Hall of Fame announcement

Andy Dalton on early impressions of Jameis Winston | 2022 Saints OTAs

Ryan Ramczyk on Trevor Penning's early progress | 2022 Saints OTAs

Trevor Penning talks Ryan Ramczyk, playbook | 2022 Saints OTAs

Quarterback Andy Dalton prepared to excel in his role with New Orleans Saints

Photos: Saints participate in 2022 OTA practice | June 9, 2022

Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson become latest members of Saints Hall of Fame

Photos: Saints announce 2022 Hall of Fame inductees

Highlights from 2022 Saints OTAs 6/9/22

Fred McAfee and Devery Henderson on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | June 10, 2022

Related Content

news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, June 9

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, June 8

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, June 7

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, June 6

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, June 5

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, June 4

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Friday, June 3

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, June 2

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, June 1

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, May 31

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, May 30

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Advertising