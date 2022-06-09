Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson become latest members of Saints Hall of Fame

Longtime trainer Kevin Mangum honored as Joe Gemelli Award winner

Jun 09, 2022 at 04:24 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery-Saints-announce-2022-hall-of-fame-members-0013
Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

"Fast Freddie" now can say he ran into the Saints Hall of Fame.

Fred McAfee, who totaled 10 seasons at running back for the Saints in two stints, joins receiver Devery Henderson to form this year's induction class, which was announced Thursday. Longtime assistant athletic trainer Kevin Mangum was chosen to receive the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" award for his contributions to the Saints organization.

"I think the biggest thing about all three of these is that they're great people, and they care deeply about the people of this organization," Saints Coach Dennis Allen said. "And they've represented this organization in a lot of different ways, in a lot of different facets, exactly the way that (late owner) Tom Benson, (current owner) Mrs. (Gayle) Benson, (Executive Vice President/General Manager) Mickey (Loomis), (Saints President) Dennis (Lauscha), would like for our organization to be represented."

McAfee played for the Saints from 1991-93 and 2000-06 after being drafted in the sixth round (154th overall) in 1991 out of Mississippi College. He excelled on special teams, finishing with 210 career special teams tackles, including 115 during his second Saints stint. That ranked fourth in the NFL during that time span. He also had two forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries on coverage units as a Saint.

In 2002, he was a Pro Bowl selection. McAfee played for three of the team's division champion teams and has been affiliated with the team for all nine, including the 2009 Super Bowl XLIV championship season. He played in 194 games during his 15-year career, including 122 with New Orleans. For his career, McAfee had 304 carries for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns, caught 35 passes for 211 yards and returned 119 kicks for 2,422 yards.

Since retiring in '06, McAfee has served in a player development role for the club and is now entering his second season as vice president/player engagement.

"I'd never been to an NFL game before," McAfee said. "The first (NFL) game that I played in was my first time attending an NFL game. It's been a journey, but it's been a great ride. I've loved every minute of it."

Henderson was a second-round draft pick (No. 50 overall) by the Saints in 2004. The former LSU standout played 124 regular season games (76 starts) for the Saints from 2004-12, and caught 245 passes for 4,377 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also had 18 carries for 119 yards and one touchdown – the "Superdome Special," a score that was posted against Atlanta on "Monday Night Football" in the re-opening of the Superdome.

Henderson also appeared in eight postseason games with seven starts, and had 31 receptions for 464 yards with four touchdowns. He was a member of the Super Bowl XLIV team. Henderson's 18.1 yards per reception from 2006-12 was the NFL's highest total, his career receiving average (17.9) remains a club record and he owns the two highest single season receiving averages in club history, 24.8 in 2008 and 23.3 in 2006.

"I just prided myself in being a good person, a good teammate," Henderson said. "At the end of the journey, I just wanted everybody to say, 'He did it the right way.' That's what I prided myself on."

Related Links

Mangum is entering his 42nd season with the team, working for 10 head coaches during that period. Since arriving in 1981, Mangum's contributions have helped the Saints' athletic training staff earn several awards, including the 2007 Southeastern Athletic Trainers' Association (SEATA) Professional Athletic Trainers Award, the Fain Cain Memorial Award in 2006 and the NFL Athletic Training Staff of the Year in 1986 and 2006. He received a bachelor's degree in athletic administration with a specialization in athletic training from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1981 and an advanced degree in physical education from the University of New Orleans in 1988.

"I'm so appreciative of this Joe Gemelli Award. Looking back on the past recipients of this award…so many people," Mangum said, "it's such a great honor to be here today and be recognized as a recipient of this award."

Events surrounding the induction will take place during the weekend of Oct. 28-30, leading up to the Oct. 30 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders in the Caesars Superdome.

Photos: Saints announce 2022 Hall of Fame inductees

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
1 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
2 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
3 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
4 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
5 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
6 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
7 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
8 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
9 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
10 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
11 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
12 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
13 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
14 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
15 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
16 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
17 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
18 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
19 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
20 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
21 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
22 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
23 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
24 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
25 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
26 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
27 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
28 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
29 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
30 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
31 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
32 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
33 / 33

The New Orleans Saints announced that Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson, and Kevin Mangum will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Alex Restrepo/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

McAfee, Henderson and Mangum set to be honored by Saints Hall of Fame in October

Trio will be recognized October 28-30 leading into Week 8 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders

news

NFL players, media congratulate New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins on his retirement

Former Saints first-round draft pick played 13 years, won two Super Bowls

news

Malcolm Jenkins provided New Orleans Saints aura, presence, conscience

Jenkins was fantastic player, but that didn't scratch the surface of being the whole of him

news

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins announces his retirement from pro football

Jenkins had a 13-year NFL career with the Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles

news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson announces his retirement from professional football

During his career with the Saints and Browns, Robertson tallied career totals of 556 tackles, nine sacks, and ten interceptions

news

New Orleans Saints' Hall of Fame fraternity grew by one with Sam Mills

'When he walked into the room, his presence was felt'

news

Sam Mills loomed large as a New Orleans Saints linebacker, will join Ring of Honor

'It was hard to ever find anything wrong with Sam'

news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Sam Mills elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022

The most recent member of the Saints Ring of Honor is now a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Super Bowl-winning New Orleans Saints players conquering media, too

'I think once you experience the game the way we did, it's fun to stay connected'

news

Steve Gleason wins 2022 NCAA Inspiration Award

New Orleans Saints legend is recognized for his use of technology to live a meaningful life.

news

New Orleans Saints Ring of Honor member Sam Mills named one of 15 finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

It's third time legendary Saints linebacker has been a finalist

Advertising