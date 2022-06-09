Fred McAfee, Devery Henderson become latest members of Saints Hall of Fame

"Fast Freddie" now can say he ran into the Saints Hall of Fame.

Fred McAfee, who totaled 10 seasons at running back for the Saints in two stints, joins receiver Devery Henderson to form this year's induction class, which was announced Thursday. Longtime assistant athletic trainer Kevin Mangum was chosen to receive the Joe Gemelli "Fleur de Lis" award for his contributions to the Saints organization.

"I think the biggest thing about all three of these is that they're great people, and they care deeply about the people of this organization," Saints Coach Dennis Allen said. "And they've represented this organization in a lot of different ways, in a lot of different facets, exactly the way that (late owner) Tom Benson, (current owner) Mrs. (Gayle) Benson, (Executive Vice President/General Manager) Mickey (Loomis), (Saints President) Dennis (Lauscha), would like for our organization to be represented."

McAfee played for the Saints from 1991-93 and 2000-06 after being drafted in the sixth round (154th overall) in 1991 out of Mississippi College. He excelled on special teams, finishing with 210 career special teams tackles, including 115 during his second Saints stint. That ranked fourth in the NFL during that time span. He also had two forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries on coverage units as a Saint.

In 2002, he was a Pro Bowl selection. McAfee played for three of the team's division champion teams and has been affiliated with the team for all nine, including the 2009 Super Bowl XLIV championship season. He played in 194 games during his 15-year career, including 122 with New Orleans. For his career, McAfee had 304 carries for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns, caught 35 passes for 211 yards and returned 119 kicks for 2,422 yards.