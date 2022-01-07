Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Jan. 7

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Jan 07, 2022 at 09:00 AM
From NOLA.com
Saints send king cake to former punter ahead of Saints-Falcons season finale
Saints downgrade Mark Ingram on their latest injury report; Ryan Ramczyk practices again
How the Saints match up against rival Falcons with everything on the line
Saints No. 1 red zone defense makes the difference in a year with thin margins. 'It's huge'

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Saints vs Panthers Week 17: Best of Defense
Random Acts of Cam Jordan: Part 4 | 2021 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee
New Orleans Saints offense hasn't been explosive, but has complemented defense with timely scores
Mark Ingram talks Week 18 w/ Eli Gold at halftime of the Birmingham Squadron game
Saints rally towels available to fans at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in advance of showdown against Falcons in Atlanta
Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2021 Week 18 vs. Atlanta Falcons
Saints transcripts: Cam Jordan, Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris media availability| Thursday, Jan. 6

