Saints transcripts:  Cam Jordan, Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris media availability| Thursday, Jan. 6

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan﻿

Post-practice virtual media availability

Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

Do you think the reason some of the bigger games in your career being against the Falcons is due to your familiarity with them?

"Who knows. Whatever the magnetism is though, I believe in it."

Have you paid attention to Thomas Morstead this season and how he's doing?

"He's the leg. That's his moniker; "The Leg." We know he's got a boom, again, because he's monikered, "The Leg." Refer to "The Leg" aka "The Leg," Thomas Morstead's been a great pillar and great person in the Saints building for almost 12-13 years. He was here longer than I have been here. So, when you think of him donning the (Atlanta) black and red, it is what it is. But I mean, I wish nothing but the best for him because we know what kind of man, teammate, and guy T-Mo is. For him to be over there, it is an opportunity for him to shine. I think he's already been an NFC Special Teams Player of the Week, so that's great for him. But if we get a chance, I'm definitely going to put a hit out on him."

Did you notice that the Falcons did anything different with Matt Ryan in your first matchup as far as getting the ball out quicker than usual to avoid pressure?

"We always know Matt Ryan's had one of the quickest releases in the game. It can be frustrating not being able to get to him because you know his timing's that much faster (than ours). Last time we played him, he was in his bag. You know, coming up, we know we have to get there that much faster. Whatever it takes, being one step faster, that's what we have to do."

Do you have an explanation for why this team leads the league in red zone defense?

"I wish we led the league in every category, but we'll take that. I do know that our red zone and third down defense has stepped up in a major way this last quarter of the season. Honestly, it is the mentality of the more we can do to help our team win in whatever we see fit. I feel like that is shown. We put an emphasis on 'bend but don't break' and we get in there to try to make them earn each and every yard."

How motivated would you be to beat the Falcons on Sunday if the roles were reversed, and they had a chance at a playoff berth?

"They're the Falcons. We're trying to beat them at every turn we go. The fact that they beat us this year is still upsetting. So, beyond that, it's always going to be a Saints vs. Falcons, Saints vs. Everybody mentality. It doesn't matter what they're trying to do, it's about what we're trying to do this game."

Is it fair to say you'll be scoreboard watching when the Rams vs. 49ers score scrolls across during the game on Sunday?

"Yeah, if we're up by 50 points, I'll look over. When we're in between the lines, between the first quarter through the fourth quarter, all I'm focused on is trying to get a hold of Matt (Ryan) to force a turnover, get a hold of a running back and force a turnover, it is what it is. I think our defense has to be fully locked in for sixty minutes, then we'll worry about how the other cards fall as they may. We have to handle our business first before we look outside."

What has your message been to your younger teammates who haven't been in this win-or-go-home position before?

"Same thing as it was last week. That's exactly what it is. We control our own destiny right now as far as if we win, we have another week to play for. If we win, we have a possibility to play for another week. We're fully locked in. As you guys saw last week, our intensity is just a little bit higher. It's that much more. It's using whatever you have in the tank because it could possibly be our last game. We have to play like each down is going to be our last down. So, it just is what it is. You're guaranteed 17 games, we're at 17. This is it."

Has this season been more memorable than others in past year?

"Of course. You talk about Hurricane Ida misplacing us to Dallas, you talk about playing our first home game in Jacksonville, Florida playing Green Bay. We've had coaches on the Covid list, half of our defensive coaching staff on the Covid list. I felt like I was the defensive line coach for a week at one point. We've had multiple players down to Covid and half of the team, at one point, down due to Covid. So, we're going to do anything to stick together as a Saints locker room and Saints organization. I feel like our leadership is so strongly built in this locker room that we're built for adversity. We're built to overcome adversity. This is an adverse situation, so it's time to show what we've been built for."