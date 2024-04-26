 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Saints Morning Break for Friday, April 26

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Apr 26, 2024 at 09:10 AM
From NOLA.com

Whom might the Saints take on Day 2 of the NFL draft? Here are 15 of the best available.

Watch: Saints 1st-round draft pick Taliese Fuaga wipes away tears as his name is called

Five things you should know about Saints first round draft pick Taliese Fuaga

Saints get their lineman, selecting Oregon State tackle Taliese Fuaga at No. 14

From NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft: Day 2 Need to Know

What's next for New Orleans Saints on second day of 2024 NFL Draft?

Dennis Allen talks first round draft pick Taliese Fuaga | 2024 NFL Draft

Senior Bowl Director Jim Nagy talks Saints first round draft pick Taliese Fuaga

New Orleans Saints draft notes following first round of 2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft: Taliese Fuaga's first interview with New Orleans Saints

Photos: Day 1 in Detroit | 2024 NFL Draft

Five things to know about Taliese Fuaga | 2024 Saints Draft Pick 14

New Orleans Saints draft Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga with pick 14 in the 2024 NFL Draft

