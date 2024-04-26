New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft: Day 2 Need to Know 

SAINTS 2024 NFL DRAFT DAY 2 SELECTIONS:
The New Orleans Saints have one selection in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday evening. The 45th pick is estimated to happen around 7:25 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in for Draft coverage on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC starting at 6 p.m. CT.
RECAP: SAINTS SELECT TALIESE FUAGA WITH PICK 14
With the 14th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State. Fuaga, a 6-foot-6 junior from Tacoma, Wash., earned multiple first team All-American honors in 2023 and throughout his junior year, Taliese helped the Beavers average nearly 170 yards per game rushing.
