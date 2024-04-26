 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft: Day 2 Need to Know 

New Orleans will select 45th in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday, April 26

Apr 26, 2024 at 08:54 AM
New Orleans Saints
SAINTS 2024 NFL DRAFT DAY 2 SELECTIONS:

The New Orleans Saints have one selection in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday evening. The 45th pick is estimated to happen around 7:25 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in for Draft coverage on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC starting at 6 p.m. CT.

The Saints will have LIVE reactions following Day 2 selections from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center following the second and third rounds. TUNE IN >>

Keep up with all our Saints pick coverage throughout the evening on NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft, our official mobile app presented by Verizon, and the team's social channels.

RECAP: SAINTS SELECT TALIESE FUAGA WITH PICK 14 | 2024 NFL DRAFT DAY 1

With the 14th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State. Fuaga, a 6-foot-6 junior from Tacoma, Wash., earned multiple first team All-American honors in 2023 and throughout his junior year, Taliese helped the Beavers average nearly 170 yards per game rushing.

Learn more about our Saints Draft Picks throughout the weekend on NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft, our official mobile app presented by Verizon, and the team's social channels.

