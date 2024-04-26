What's next for New Orleans Saints on second day of 2024 NFL Draft?

After selecting Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga with the 14th pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, the New Orleans Saints' next pick is the 13th pick in the second round, 45th overall. The Saints currently do not have a pick in the third round of the draft.
There was a run on quarterbacks and offensive tackles in the first round with six quarterbacks being selected in the first 12 picks and eight tackles being selected, leaving lots of highly rated defensive players available Friday. The second day of the draft will start at 6 p.m. on ESPN and NFL Network.
The Saints currently have seven picks Saturday: Round 5, picks 150, 168, 170 and 175. Round 6, picks 190 and 199. Round 7: pick 239.
Behind-the-scenes photos from the Ochsner Sports Performance center inside the New Orleans Saints' draft room ahead of their first round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.