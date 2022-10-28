Saints Friday Injury Report: 2022 Week 8 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Thirteen New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 8 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2022 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|TE
|Adam Trautman
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Abdomen
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Chest
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|WR
|Keith Kirkwood
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|FP
|CB
|Paulson Adebo
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Rest/Knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|G
|Calvin Throckmorton
|Hip
|FP
|FP
|FP
|DE
|Payton Turner
|Chest
|FP
|FP
|FP
|QB
|Jameis Winston
|Back/Ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|TE
|Juwan Johnson
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|DT
|David Onyemata
|Illness
|DNP
|Questionable
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|S
|Jonathan Abram
|Illness
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|WR
|Davante Adams
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|DE
|Tashawn Bower
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|LB
|Divine Deablo
|Back/Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|LP
|Questionable
|DE
|Clelin Ferrell
|Illness
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|LB
|Jayon Brown
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|FP
|QB
|Derek Carr
|Back
|LP
|FP
|FP
|TE
|Darren Waller
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|T
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|FP
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|Heel
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|Foot
|LP
|LP
|FP
|WR
|Hunter Renfrow
|Hip
|LP
|FP
|FP
|WR
|D.J. Turner
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP