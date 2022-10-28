Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2022 Week 8 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Three Saints OUT, five questionable for Sunday vs. Las Vegas

Oct 28, 2022 at 02:27 PM
New Orleans Saints
Thirteen New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 8 game against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2022 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
WRMichael ThomasFootDNPDNPDNPOut
WRJarvis LandryAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
TEAdam TrautmanAnkleDNPDNPLPQuestionable
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenDNPDNPDNPOut
GAndrus PeatChestLPLPLPQuestionable
WRKeith KirkwoodAnkleLPLPFP
CBPaulson AdeboKneeLPLPLPQuestionable
TRyan RamczykRest/KneeLPLPFP
GCalvin ThrockmortonHipFPFPFP
DEPayton TurnerChestFPFPFP
QBJameis WinstonBack/AnkleFPFPFP
TEJuwan JohnsonHamstringLPLPQuestionable
DTDavid OnyemataIllnessDNPQuestionable

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
SJonathan AbramIllnessDNPLPLPQuestionable
WRDavante AdamsIllnessDNPDNPLPQuestionable
DETashawn BowerIllnessDNPDNPLPQuestionable
LBDivine DeabloBack/AnkleDNPDNPLPQuestionable
DEClelin FerrellIllnessDNPLPFP
LBJayon BrownHamstringLPLPFP
QBDerek CarrBackLPFPFP
TEDarren WallerHamstringLPLPLPQuestionable
TJermaine EluemunorAnkleLPLPFP
WRMack HollinsHeelLPLPLPQuestionable
RBJosh JacobsFootLPLPFP
WRHunter RenfrowHipLPFPFP
WRD.J. TurnerHamstringLPLPLP

