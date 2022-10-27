No changes for Andy Dalton after being named New Orleans Saints starting quarterback going forward

Dalton, who has completed 83 of 131 passes for 946 yards and seven touchdowns, with four interceptions, said turnovers have overshadowed the positives. Two of his three interceptions happened in a 42-34 loss to Arizona last Thursday, with two interceptions returned for touchdowns and one in the end zone to end a scoring opportunity for New Orleans.

"It's hard to see all the things we've done well because haven't won," he said. "And then if you go back and kind of look at some of the things that we have been able to do, in the losses you try to fix your mistakes but also look at the things that you're doing well.

"I think we've been really balanced offensively, I think we've been able to run the ball well, we've been effective on third downs, we've been able to score some points. I think when you kind of look at the last couple of weeks, I think there's been some positives there that you can definitely take away. Now, the end result hasn't been what we wanted, to be 1-3 in the last four weeks. But we've got to find ways to turn the positives into wins."

Dalton said his relationship with Winston has been unaffected; he first entered the lineup while Winston battled back and ankle injuries. Winston has been on the injury report as a full practice participant the last two days.

"From the very beginning, nothing has changed there," he said. "I have really enjoyed getting to be around Jameis and to see how he works and the way he goes about each day and attacks each day. There are things that he does that I can look at and say, 'Wow.' It's so important to him, the time and effort that he's put into this game and everything that's involved with that. I'm real appreciative of Jameis and who he is as a teammate and who he has been as a friend as well."

But now, the opportunity is in Dalton's hands.

"When you're in this position, the biggest thing you can ask for is an opportunity," he said. "Fortunately, I have one here. I'm not focused on what this could mean and what could go on, that's all going to take care of itself whenever that time comes.