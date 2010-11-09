Saints Host "Suiteholder Combine"

The New Orleans Saints rewarded their Suiteholders Tuesday night by hosting a "Suiteholder Combine" at the team's indoor practice facility.
Two guests from each Saints suite account were welcomed to the facility for the event.
Prior to the festivities, the participants received a pregame meal in the team cafeteria where the Lombardi Trophy was available for pictures.
The suiteholders participated in "combine drills" including the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump and three-cone drill. The Saintsations and mascots Gumbo and Sir Saint cheered on the participants during the drills.
Additionally, all the suiteholders took part in a 45-minute film session with Saints Defensive Coordinator Gregg Williams in the team meeting room.
Each suiteholder received a folder with a combine scorecard, handout of notes from Williams and "Suiteholder Combine" Under Armour shirt.
"Our Suiteholder Combine is a way for us to reward our fans for the tremendous support they give us each year," said Saints Vice President of Ticket & Suite Sales Mike Stanfield. "The event provides them with an opportunity to go behind-the-scenes with the Saints and gives them an inside look to what it takes to play in the NFL."