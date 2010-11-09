Saints Host "Suiteholder Combine"

The New Orleans Saints rewarded their Suiteholders Tuesday night by hosting a "Suiteholder Combine" at the team's indoor practice facility.

Two guests from each Saints suite account were welcomed to the facility for the event.

Prior to the festivities, the participants received a pregame meal in the team cafeteria where the Lombardi Trophy was available for pictures.

The suiteholders participated in "combine drills" including the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump and three-cone drill. The Saintsations and mascots Gumbo and Sir Saint cheered on the participants during the drills.

Additionally, all the suiteholders took part in a 45-minute film session with Saints Defensive Coordinator Gregg Williams in the team meeting room.

Each suiteholder received a folder with a combine scorecard, handout of notes from Williams and "Suiteholder Combine" Under Armour shirt.