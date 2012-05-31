Saints Host Junior Training Camp at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Covington

The New Orleans Saints Youth Program staff traveled to the Northshore to hold a Junior Training Camp at the Academy Sports and Outdoors located in Covington Wednesday afternoon.

The event was held in the parking lot at the front of the store with an inflatable obstacle course and vertical jump, along with other drills and activities. The inflatable obstacle course and quarterback challenge were the most popular with children who attended the event.

One very enthusiastic five-year old, Bobby Barkley, declared that "the jumpy jumpy" was his favorite because he was allowed to race through it.

Bobby and his brother, Max, completed the course multiple times to earn their dose of daily exercise.

The fans were very appreciative for the event that allowed the Saints to interact with fans on the other side of the lake.

Saints Director of Youth Programs Jason Trosclair was equally excited with this opportunity.

"This is a great opportunity for us to get out and be involved with some of our younger fans on the Northshore," said Trosclair. "We would like to thank our partner at Academy, who is one of the biggest supporters of our club's youth programs, for providing us with the opportunity to hold this event at their store.