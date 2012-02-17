Saints Honor 2011 Saints-NFL High School Coach of the Year

The New Orleans Saints honored the 2011 NFL High School Coach of the Week recipients, along with 2011 NFL High School Coach of the Year Frank Monica at a banquet Wednesday night at Impastato's Restaurant in Metairie.

Welcoming all of the winning coaches was Saints Tight Ends Coach Terry Malone. He and new Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo handed out awards to each selected coach of the week.

Also present for the dinner was new Defensive Back Coach Ken Flajole and Special Teams Coordinator Greg McMahon.

McMahon awarded Monica with a certificate and crystal trophy amongst laughs from fellow coaches as McMahon shared stories of Monica.

"Coach Monica is a great coach, but an even greater person," said McMahon. "I'm proud to know he is a part of so many students' lives in this state."

Monica led St. Charles Catholic to a perfect 15-0 record, defeating Amite High School 9-8 for the 3A State Championship in December. Monica has spent the past 40 years coaching at various schools across the state, including Tulane University.

The event was emceed by Saints Radio Play-by-Play Announcer Jim Henderson. Henderson also received recognition for his service to high school football.

Archbishop Rummel High School Head Football Coach Jay Roth presented Henderson with an award of appreciation for his work on behalf of area football coaches.

The Saints recognize one area high school coach during each week of the regular season that embodies the principles of teamwork, commitment and excellence on the field. Each winner is visited by Saints staff and awarded a commemorative trophy and framed certificate signed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Saints Owner Tom Benson, General Manager/Executive Vice President Mickey Loomis and Head Coach Sean Payton.