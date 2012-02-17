Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Honor 2011 Saints-NFL High School Coach of the Year

The Saints recognize one area high school coach during each week of the regular season

Feb 17, 2012 at 12:46 AM
coach_dinner_mcmahon_monica.jpg

Photos

The New Orleans Saints honored the 2011 NFL High School Coach of the Week recipients, along with 2011 NFL High School Coach of the Year Frank Monica at a banquet Wednesday night at Impastato's Restaurant in Metairie.

Welcoming all of the winning coaches was Saints Tight Ends Coach Terry Malone. He and new Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo handed out awards to each selected coach of the week.

Also present for the dinner was new Defensive Back Coach Ken Flajole and Special Teams Coordinator Greg McMahon.

McMahon awarded Monica with a certificate and crystal trophy amongst laughs from fellow coaches as McMahon shared stories of Monica.

"Coach Monica is a great coach, but an even greater person," said McMahon. "I'm proud to know he is a part of so many students' lives in this state."

Monica led St. Charles Catholic to a perfect 15-0 record, defeating Amite High School 9-8 for the 3A State Championship in December. Monica has spent the past 40 years coaching at various schools across the state, including Tulane University.

The event was emceed by Saints Radio Play-by-Play Announcer Jim Henderson. Henderson also received recognition for his service to high school football.

Archbishop Rummel High School Head Football Coach Jay Roth presented Henderson with an award of appreciation for his work on behalf of area football coaches.

The Saints recognize one area high school coach during each week of the regular season that embodies the principles of teamwork, commitment and excellence on the field. Each winner is visited by Saints staff and awarded a commemorative trophy and framed certificate signed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Saints Owner Tom Benson, General Manager/Executive Vice President Mickey Loomis and Head Coach Sean Payton.

2011 New Orleans Saints-NFL High School Coach of the Week Winners:
*Week 1: Robert Valdez, West St. John
*Week 2: Hank Tierney, Ponchatoula
*Week 3: Reggie Rogers, Bonnabel
*Week 4: Wille Brooks, Helen Cox
*Week 5: Mike Materne, Fontainebleu
*Week 6: Mark Bonis, Brother Martin
*Week 7: Jay Roth, Archbishop Rummel
*Week 8: Emmanuel Powell, O.P. Walker
*Week 9: J.T. Curtis, John Curtis Christitian
*Week 10: Frank Monica, St. Charles Catholic

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Will Shaffer wins 10th annual Saints Kickoff 5K Run

Annual race kicked off the 2022 NFL season in New Orleans on Saturday

news

Touchdown Club of New Orleans to host 52nd Meet the Saints luncheon

Tickets available for event on Thursday, Aug. 25

news

10th annual Saints 5K Kickoff Run presented by Hancock Whitney open for registration

Saints fans are invited to celebrate the start of the 2022 season

news

Entries still available for annual Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic on May 16

Scramble, best-ball format event includes a taste of New Orleans on every hole

news

New Orleans Saints announce Fan Fest on Nov. 6 at Faubourg Brewery featuring Saints Legends and 2021 Hall of Fame inductees Roman Harper and Jahri Evans

Family friendly event is free, open to the public at Faubourg Brewery's expansive 15-acre outdoor brew park in New Orleans East.

news

New Orleans Saints A.J. Klein and Terron Armstead to host annual celebrity Black and Gold Softball Game

Tickets on sale now with proceeds from the event to benefit Son of a Saint and Team Gleason

news

Saints Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Classic set for May 20 at Bayou Oaks

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton will participate

news

Lance Moore, Pierre Thomas to appear at Saints Hall of Fame Museum Sunday

Admission is free on game day with a ticket to the game.

news

Seventh annual Saints Kickoff Run 5K presented by Chevron open for registration

Saints fans invited to celebrate the start of the 2018 season by participating in the New Orleans Saints Kickoff Run presented by Chevron

news

Gleason Gras set for Friday Sept. 7 in Champions Square

The purpose of this event is to raise awareness for ALS and to support the Team Gleason Foundation

news

Tickets on sale for Saints Hall of Fame Induction for Moore, Thomas, Hebert

The event is set for Friday, Sept. 14 from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. at Club XLIV

news

Third annual Saints Hall of Fame weekend a success in Biloxi

Dozens of New Orleans players, legends and alumni joined in the events

Advertising