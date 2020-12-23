Saints Gameday Guide 2020: Week 16 vs. Vikings

SAINTS-VIKINGS GAME DETAILS:
The Saints (10-4) will look to take their fourth consecutive NFC South Division title, when they play on Christmas Day for the first time, hosting the Vikings at 3:30 p.m. CT at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The contest will be nationally televised on both FOX and the NFL Network with two broadcasts also available on Amazon Prime.
Friday's game is presented by AllState.
New Orleans will host a desperate 6-8 Minnesota club fighting for their lives in the NFC playoff race for a Wild Card spot in a contest featuring two of the top running backs in the NFL in the Saints' Alvin Kamara and the Vikings' Dalvin Cook, both players ranking in the top three in the NFL in touchdowns, total yards from scrimmage and first downs. A physical Vikings offense led by Cook ranks fifth in the NFL in total net yards per game, (fifth rushing and 18th passing), while the defense ranks 22nd (tied for 23rd against the run and ranked 24th against the pass). The New Orleans defense ranks third in the NFL (fourth against the run and fifth against the pass), while the offense led by Kamara is ranked 16th (seventh in rushing yards per game and 21st in pass offense).
TV & RADIO BROADCAST INFORMATION:
Fans can catch the action on the following television and radio stations:
- TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)
Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst) and Erin Andrews (sideline)
- Amazon Prime:
Announcers: Hannah Storm (play-by-play), Andrea Kremer (color analyst)
- Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline)
- National Radio: Westwood One
Announcers: Scott Graham (play-by-play) and Ross Tucker (color analyst)
- Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings battle it out in the Wild Card matchup at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
MOBILE GAME STREAMING
