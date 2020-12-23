Week 16 2020 Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Vikings

SAINTS-VIKINGS GAME PREVIEW

The Saints (10-4) will look to take their fourth consecutive NFC South Division title, when they play on Christmas Day for the first time, hosting the Vikings at 3:30 p.m. CT at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The contest will be nationally televised on both FOX and the NFL Network with two broadcasts also available on Amazon Prime.

Despite scoring over 25 points for the tenth time this season, the Saints were defeated last week 32-29 by the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. After falling behind 14-0, the Saints took a 15-14 lead on Kansas City early in the fourth quarter on a 24-yard touchdown connection between QB ﻿Drew Brees﻿ and RB ﻿Latavius Murray﻿. The New Orleans defense hung strong throughout the contest as the Chiefs (92) ran 40 more plays than the Saints (52), but third and fourth quarter runs of 15 and ten points respectively consistently gave Kansas City an edge.

New Orleans will host a desperate 6-8 Minnesota club fighting for their lives in the NFC playoff race for a Wild Card spot in a contest featuring two of the top running backs in the NFL in the Saints' ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ and the Vikings' Dalvin Cook, both players ranking in the top three in the NFL in touchdowns, total yards from scrimmage and first downs. A physical Vikings offense led by Cook ranks fifth in the NFL in total net yards per game, (fifth rushing and 18th passing), while the defense ranks 22nd (tied for 23rd against the run and ranked 24th against the pass). The New Orleans defense ranks third in the NFL (fourth against the run and fifth against the pass), while the offense led by Kamara is ranked 16th (seventh in rushing yards per game and 21st in pass offense).

WATCH ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst) and Erin Andrews (sideline)

Amazon Prime:

Announcers: Hannah Storm (play-by-play), Andrea Kremer (color analyst)

WATCH ON MOBILE

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

LISTEN LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline)

National radio: Westwood One

Announcers: Scott Graham (play-by-play) and Ross Tucker (color analyst)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

NFL GAME PASS

Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all season long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options and live hometown radio feeds.

Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.