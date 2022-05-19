Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints-Chargers preseason week three tilt at Caesars Superdome scheduled for Aug. 27

Preseason finale will kick off at 7 p.m.

May 19, 2022 at 03:37 PM
Gallery_Game_Action_Week5_Chargers_20201012_090
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers matchup in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

The New Orleans Saints 2022 preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, will take place on Saturday, August 27 at the Caesars Superdome with a 7:00 p.m. CT kickoff.

The Saints-Chargers contest can be viewed regionally in the Gulf South on the Gray Television network of stations, the club's preseason partner for the entire three-game slate of exhibitions, available locally in the New Orleans area on FOX 8 WVUE.

With New Orleans' preseason opener at the Houston Texans scheduled to be played on Saturday, August 13 at 7:00 p.m. CT, the date and time of the Saints Week Two preseason contest at the Green Bay Packers will be announced in the near future.

