Saints-Chargers preseason week three tilt at Caesars Superdome scheduled for Aug. 27

The New Orleans Saints 2022 preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, will take place on Saturday, August 27 at the Caesars Superdome with a 7:00 p.m. CT kickoff.
The Saints-Chargers contest can be viewed regionally in the Gulf South on the Gray Television network of stations, the club's preseason partner for the entire three-game slate of exhibitions, available locally in the New Orleans area on FOX 8 WVUE.
With New Orleans' preseason opener at the Houston Texans scheduled to be played on Saturday, August 13 at 7:00 p.m. CT, the date and time of the Saints Week Two preseason contest at the Green Bay Packers will be announced in the near future.