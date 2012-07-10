Saints Announce 2012 Training Camp Schedule

The 2012 Saints Training Camp Presented by Verizon will open on Tuesday, July 24, when all players under contract report for physicals, meetings and conditioning. The Saints will hold their strength and conditioning tests and meetings on Wednesday, July 25 and will begin non-padded practice sessions on Thursday, July 26 from 4:00-6:45 p.m. The Saints will conduct the identical schedule on Friday, July 27. On Saturday (July 28) the Saints will begin padded practice sessions at 4:00-6:45 p.m. as well as on Sunday, July 29. The team will not practice on Monday, July 30.

The Saints will conduct practice from 8:50-11:30 a.m. beginning on Tuesday, July 31. The team will maintain that schedule through Friday, August 3.

The Saints will conduct a walk-through practice on the morning of Saturday, August 4 and then depart for Canton, Ohio, the site of the team's first preseason game of the 2012 schedule, against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, August 5 at 7:00 p.m. CT (NFL Network).

Following the game, the Saints will depart for Foxborough, Mass., where they will practice with the New England Patriots for two days (August 7-8) before taking on the Patriots in a preseason game at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, August 9 (6:30 p.m. CT; CST/FOX 8).

The Saints will return to their Metairie, LA headquarters and resume practicing on Monday, August 13 with a morning practice from 8:50-11:30 a.m. The Saints will practice each day through August 16 before breaking training camp. The Saints will then host their first preseason game of the 2012 preseason at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome when the Jacksonville Jaguars come to town for a 7:00 p.m. tilt on August 17 (CST/Fox 8).

For fans wishing to attend, training camp practice sessions are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Bleacher seating is available along the north and west sides of the team's training facility; please note---there is no reserved seating. Standing room along the fence line is permitted. There is no admission charge for watching training camp practice and parking is free. Public parking is available in parking lots close to the team facility off of Airline Drive in Metairie.

Please Note: In the event of inclement weather, (including rain, thunderstorms and extreme heat) practices will be moved indoors and will be closed to the public.

*Practice times and field locations are subject to change with little or no advance warning at the discretion of the Football Operations Staff.

*Media and Fan alerts, updates and schedule changes will be made daily on www.neworleanssaints.com once training camp starts and on Twitter: @Saints

Prohibited Items at Saints Training Camp

To ensure that all fans attending the 2012 Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon have a safe and fun time, the following items are prohibited:

*Backpacks

*Contraband

*Coolers

*Fireworks

*Illegal Drugs

*Laser pens

*Noisemakers

*Outside Food or Beverage

*Oversized Handbags

*Pets

*Video Cameras

*Weapons

* Any other item deemed inappropriate by the New Orleans Saints