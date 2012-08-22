Saints and Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Host Third Annual Girls Flag Football Camp

The New Orleans Saints and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation hosted the Third Annual Girls Flag Football Camp at Behrman Stadium in Algiers on Monday.

The camp was held in conjunction to the start of the NFL FLAG season and USA Football Month celebration. This year, more than 150 girls participated from 13 area schools. Girls were separated by team and given one on one instruction on various football fundamentals including: passing, catching, route-running, flag pulling and coverage.

The girls' high school football flag league also incorporates community service and grade point averages into its curriculum. In addition to success on the field, participants and teams are awarded at the end of each season, for their work in the community and in the classroom.