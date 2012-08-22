Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints and Copeland's Jr. Tee Retriever Kickoff Party Rescheduled for Sept. 15

Event was originally scheduled for Aug. 11

Aug 22, 2012 at 04:37 AM
copelands.jpg

Jr. Tee Retriever Kickoff Party
New Orleans Saints Mascots and Youth Experience at Copeland's Kenner,
Sign up for Jr. Tee Retriever and Saints Kids Club.

Who:Copeland's of New OrleansandNew Orleans Saints

What:Jr. Tee Retriever Kickoff Party

Where:Copeland's Kenner Location Only
1319 West Esplanade Ave
Kenner, LA 70065

When:September 15th from 12:00 PM- 3:00 PM

Why:Join New Orleans Saints mascots, Gumbo and Sir Saint, and sign up for the Copeland's Jr. Tee Retriever promotion. Also, kids will be able to sign up for the Saints Kids Club presented by Copeland's of New Orleans.

Copeland's of New Orleans and the New Orleans Saints will host their third annual Jr. Tee Retriever Kickoff event at Copeland's restaurant in Kenner on September 15th from 12 - 3pm. Kids ages 7 - 12 years old will have the opportunity to register to become a Copeland's Jr. Tee Retriever. Two children will be selected for each home game and will receive four (4) tickets and two (2) field passes. While on the sidelines, each child will have the chance to run out on the field and retrieve the kicking tee after each Saints kickoff.

The event will feature the Saints Youth Experience where kids can test their own athletic skills on the Touchdown Dive Inflatable, Obstacle Course Inflatable, QB Challenge Inflatable Drill, and a Junior Training Camp Drill.

Be sure to visit the Saints Kids Club tent where Saints mascots, Gumbo and Sir Saint, will be welcoming kids to the club. There is a $15 entry fee to join the Kids Club, and each registrant will later receive a Copeland's/Saints drawstring bag filled with goodies. Upon registration, each kid will receive their own membership card. Bring in your membership card to any Copeland's or Copeland's Cheesecake Bistro when you dine and be sure to have it stamped by your waiter/waitress. After 5 visits, your child will receive an invitation to participate in a free football camp held by Kids Club spokesman WR Lance Moore.

For more information on the Copeland's Jr. Tee Retriever or Saints Kids Club, please visit the Youth Programs page of www.neworleanssaints.com or call (504) 729-5541.

About Al Copeland Investments (ACI)

Founded by legendary restaurateur Al Copeland, Al Copeland Investments (ACI) is one of the premium names in the hospitality industry owning a number of leading food, restaurant and entertainment enterprises. The ACI family of companies includes 30 restaurants, hotels and comedy clubs throughout the United States, including Copeland's Diversified Food and Seasonings, Copeland's of New Orleans, Copeland's Cheesecake Bistro, Copeland's Social City, and Improv Comedy Club & Dinner Theater, among others.An icon in Southern cuisine and the founder of Popeye's Famous Fried Chicken & Biscuits Restaurants, Al Copeland's memory lives on through the Al Copeland Foundation which is dedicated to the eradication of Merkel Cell Carcinoma, the disease that took Copeland's life.For more information on ACI and the Al Copeland Foundation, visit www.alcopeland.com and www.alcopelandfoundation.org.

