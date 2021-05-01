Quotes: Mickey Loomis recaps New Orleans Saints Draft 2021 Day 2

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis

NFL Draft Day 2 press conference

Friday, April 30, 2021

Can you just speak to the two picks tonight? And what you like about each guy?

"Yeah, first of all, Pete Werner, he's a guy that we thought a lot of. Very athletic, great instincts, tough, played Will linebacker, but we see him having some versatility. (He's) Real good and pass coverage and super smart. (Has a) really high, high football makeup. They speak so highly of him there, all of his coaches, all the people involved at Ohio State speak so highly of him. I think he's had 35 starts there in the last three years. I don't think he's missed a game over the last three years. So there's just a lot of things to like about this player and we're excited to be able to get him."

How often do you guys have to try to trade and to finally get that trade up to get the player had to feel good?

"Yeah, look, I would say that we were trying to move up really all night. We spent the afternoon trying to get toward the top of the second round. We got close a couple times and weren't able to do it. And then the players that we had targeted went off pretty quickly. So we decided to let the draft come to us at that point. Later on in the third round, look, Paulson (Adebo) sat there, his card sat up there. Look, at a position that we can use another player and so it just became pretty obvious once we got to the area where we could convert the two thirds and move up. We were able to do that with Denver, which is coincidentally one of the teams that we talked to in the first round about making a deal and never could do it. So we were able to do that this evening."

Was it important for y'all to get a chance to see Payton Turner in Mobile at the Senior Bowl?

"Yeah, look, I think any time you have the opportunity to gather information on players, then obviously it's valuable. Payton Turner's a guy that Jeff Ireland talked to me about during our football season, he had seen him and had just done his evaluation, early evaluation and was really high on Payton. So he mentioned him a long time before we get to the Senior Bowl. Then when we got the Senior Bowl we were able to sit down (and) visit with him. So I would say, yeah, anytime you can sit face to face with a player that's valuable information. We were able to do that with the guys at the Senior Bowl."

Did you find that the prices teams were asking less in round one were maybe higher than what's been normal in round one?