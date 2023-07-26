Quarterback Derek Carr comfortable with New Orleans Saints offense, ready to compete

"I think the first thing you want to do is, you want to get out here and see how much retention there is from what we were able to get accomplished in the spring," he said. "And I thought overall, it was solid in that area.

"A lot of this is kind of the ramp-up period, making sure that guys are in really good shape for the time that we put the pads on and we really start practicing. It's not until next week that we really get into the grind of training camp.

"The biggest thing in training camp really is, there's no light at the end of the tunnel right now. It's pitch black. Guys just need to put their head down, come to work every single day, focus on what they need to get better at and if you do that and trust in that process, the results come."

Carr's grasp of the offense has been a bright spot. The 10-year veteran, who signed with the Saints as an unrestricted free agent, played in a similar offense for the Raiders.

"I think it's just really taking command of the offense," Allen said. "Being able to get in the huddle, get the play called, get the guys out of the huddle, get them lined up, execute the proper play, make the right reads, make the right checks, all those kinds of things. And he's been outstanding thus far in that regard."

That process began in the spring and for Carr, it rolled right into the beginning of training camp. Now, it's all about competing.