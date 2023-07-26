Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Quarterback Derek Carr comfortable with New Orleans Saints offense, ready to compete

'That's what we're here to do - we're here to compete'

Jul 26, 2023 at 03:21 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Now that some of the clutter has been removed, quarterback Derek Carr can get down to the real business at hand during New Orleans Saints training camp.

Namely, he can let loose after having arrived at a level of comfort with his command of the offense.

"I just want to compete now," Carr said Wednesday, following New Orleans' first camp practice. "I feel, it's not a new language now. It's my language, it's our language. So I'm just trying to be that leader, be that quarterback position that they can look to me when they're tired, they can look to me when it's hard – even if I screw it up, they can still look to me.

"Just build that comradery and that leadership within our team, to know that trust and respect is mutual with everybody. And compete.

"That's what we're here to do – we're here to compete, we're here to beat the defense every day, until we get to play somebody else. And hopefully they don't get us, but if they do, we come back the next day (and) we get them again. Just that mentality to not stop, is really probably the main goal for all of us as an offense. And reps together. The more reps that we can get with everybody in that huddle, the better I think that we can be."

Coach Dennis Allen said the team's retention from offseason workouts to training camp was satisfactory.

Related Links

"I think the first thing you want to do is, you want to get out here and see how much retention there is from what we were able to get accomplished in the spring," he said. "And I thought overall, it was solid in that area.

"A lot of this is kind of the ramp-up period, making sure that guys are in really good shape for the time that we put the pads on and we really start practicing. It's not until next week that we really get into the grind of training camp.

"The biggest thing in training camp really is, there's no light at the end of the tunnel right now. It's pitch black. Guys just need to put their head down, come to work every single day, focus on what they need to get better at and if you do that and trust in that process, the results come."

Carr's grasp of the offense has been a bright spot. The 10-year veteran, who signed with the Saints as an unrestricted free agent, played in a similar offense for the Raiders.

"I think it's just really taking command of the offense," Allen said. "Being able to get in the huddle, get the play called, get the guys out of the huddle, get them lined up, execute the proper play, make the right reads, make the right checks, all those kinds of things. And he's been outstanding thus far in that regard."

That process began in the spring and for Carr, it rolled right into the beginning of training camp. Now, it's all about competing.

"Good start," Carr said. "Meetings were great last night, everybody was out there so that was fun. OTAs and minicamp, we didn't have the full arsenal of everybody but having everybody out there today, seeing them in the huddle, getting reps with them, throwing them the ball, calling plays with the O-line, felt good to have that group and hopefully we can just build on it."

Photos: First look inside 2023 Saints Training Camp practice 7/26/23

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
1 / 147

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
2 / 147

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
3 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
4 / 147

New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
5 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed (22) and tight end Jimmy Graham (80) took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
6 / 147

New Orleans Saints wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed (22) and tight end Jimmy Graham (80) took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
7 / 147

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
8 / 147

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
9 / 147

New Orleans Saints cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
10 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
11 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
12 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
13 / 147

New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
14 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
15 / 147

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen and the rest of the Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
16 / 147

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen and the rest of the Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
17 / 147

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
18 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerbacks Paulson Adebo (29) and Bradley Roby (21) took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
19 / 147

New Orleans Saints cornerbacks Paulson Adebo (29) and Bradley Roby (21) took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
20 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
21 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
22 / 147

New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
23 / 147

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) and others took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
24 / 147

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) and others took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
25 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
26 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Bradley Roby took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
27 / 147

New Orleans Saints cornerback Bradley Roby took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
28 / 147

New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
29 / 147

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
30 / 147

New Orleans Saints Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Lynn Bowden (84), Michael Thomas (13) and Shaquan Davis (88) and others took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
31 / 147

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Lynn Bowden (84), Michael Thomas (13) and Shaquan Davis (88) and others took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
32 / 147

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerbacks Alontae Taylor (1) and Marshon Lattimore (23) took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
33 / 147

New Orleans Saints cornerbacks Alontae Taylor (1) and Marshon Lattimore (23) took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker D'Marco Jackson took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
34 / 147

New Orleans Saints linebacker D'Marco Jackson took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Ugo Amadi took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
35 / 147

New Orleans Saints safety Ugo Amadi took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
36 / 147

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
37 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
38 / 147

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
39 / 147

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
40 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
41 / 147

New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback ﻿Alontae Taylor﻿ took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
42 / 147

New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
43 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers ﻿Michael Thomas﻿ (13) and ﻿Chris Olave﻿ (12) took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
44 / 147

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Michael Thomas (13) and Chris Olave (12) took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back J.T. Gray the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
45 / 147

New Orleans Saints defensive back J.T. Gray the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
46 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
47 / 147

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
48 / 147

New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Michael Thomas (13) and Chris Olave (12) took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
49 / 147

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Michael Thomas (13) and Chris Olave (12) took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
50 / 147

New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints long snapper Zach Wood took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
51 / 147

New Orleans Saints long snapper Zach Wood took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
52 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lynn Bowden took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
53 / 147

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lynn Bowden took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Michael Thomas (13) and Tre'Quan Smith (10) took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
54 / 147

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Michael Thomas (13) and Tre'Quan Smith (10) took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver James Washington took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
55 / 147

New Orleans Saints wide receiver James Washington took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Shaquan Davis took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
56 / 147

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Shaquan Davis took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
57 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
58 / 147

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
59 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
60 / 147

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
61 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fullback Adam Prentice took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
62 / 147

New Orleans Saints fullback Adam Prentice took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Jake Bargas took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
63 / 147

New Orleans Saints running back Jake Bargas took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
64 / 147

New Orleans Saints wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Bryan Edwards took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
65 / 147

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Bryan Edwards took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
66 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
67 / 147

New Orleans Saints wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
68 / 147

New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
69 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
70 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
71 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
72 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
73 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
74 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
75 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
76 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running backs Jamaal Williams (30) and Alvin Kamara (41) took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
77 / 147

New Orleans Saints running backs Jamaal Williams (30) and Alvin Kamara (41) took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Derek Carr (4) and Jameis Winston (2) took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
78 / 147

New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Derek Carr (4) and Jameis Winston (2) took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
79 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
80 / 147

New Orleans Saints wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Derek Carr (4) and Jameis Winston (2) took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
81 / 147

New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Derek Carr (4) and Jameis Winston (2) took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
82 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
83 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
84 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
85 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
86 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
87 / 147

New Orleans Saints wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
88 / 147

New Orleans Saints wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
89 / 147

New Orleans Saints wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
90 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
91 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Bryan Edwards took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
92 / 147

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Bryan Edwards took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
93 / 147

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
94 / 147

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
95 / 147

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
96 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
97 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
98 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
99 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
100 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
101 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
102 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
103 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
104 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
105 / 147

New Orleans Saints wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
106 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
107 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
108 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
109 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
110 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
111 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
112 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
113 / 147

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
114 / 147

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
115 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
116 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
117 / 147

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
118 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
119 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
120 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
121 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
122 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
123 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
124 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
125 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
126 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
127 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
128 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
129 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
130 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
131 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
132 / 147

New Orleans Saints wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
133 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
134 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
135 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
136 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
137 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
138 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
139 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
140 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Tatiana Lubanko and Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
141 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
142 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
143 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
144 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
145 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
146 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.
147 / 147

The New Orleans Saints took the field for workouts during 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Wednesday, July 26.

Megan Kottemann/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Keys to New Orleans Saints Training Camp 2023: Day 1

All 90 players were present and in uniform

news

Full-go Michael Thomas highlights opening of New Orleans Saints training camp

'That's what Mike said he was going to do when he left out of here in the spring'

news

Five New Orleans Saints storylines to follow in training camp

Dennis Allen enters second season as head coach

news

Saints announce schedule for 2023 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets

Saints fans can register for tickets on Wednesday, July 19 at 10AM

news

Xavier University of Louisiana graduate to complete medical rotation with Saints

Schyler Morton will join the team's Sports Medicine department during 2023 Training Camp

news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston healthy, eager for action

'(The right foot) is literally getting better every single day'

news

Veteran linebacker Jon Bostic was ready when New Orleans Saints made the call

'There's just something about that veteran presence that I kind of like'

news

New Orleans Saints get first taste of home crowd in Sunday's practice at Caesars Superdome

Receiver Michael Thomas (hamstring) did not practice

news

Rookie Trevor Penning may have heavier workload in New Orleans Saints' second preseason game

Offensive line injuries may necessitate that the rookie left tackle play more snaps

news

Receiver Michael Thomas appears 'back,' and on track to open regular season for New Orleans Saints

'When I watch Michael Thomas out at practice, I see Michael Thomas that I saw pre-injury'

news

New Orleans Saints embrace productive joint practice against opponent other than their teammates

'Any time you can compete against the best players in the world, I think it raises the level of competition and energy'

Advertising