Postgame notes from New Orleans Saints 27-24 win against the Carolina Panthers

-With the 27-24 win, the New Orleans Saints improve to 4-2 and have won three consecutive games. New Orleans returns to action on Sunday, Nov. 1 when it take son the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. CT on Fox.

-With the victory, New Orleans' all-time record against the Panthers improves to 26-25 in the regular season and 13-13 in regular season home games. New Orleans has now won three consecutive games against Carolina.

-New Orleans improves its overall home regular season record to 206-206-1, including games played at Tulane Stadium, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Giants Stadium (2005), San Antonio's Alamodome (2005), Tiger Stadium (2005), and Wembley Stadium (2008). New Orleans' record improves to 77-39 in regular season home games since 2006.

-New Orleans has now won 15 consecutive games in the month of October, dating to a 25-20 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 30, 2016. New Orleans has also won 17 consecutive home games in the month of October, a streak dating to a 20-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 31, 2010.

-With the victory, Coach Sean Payton improves his regular season record against Carolina to 15-12. In their first meeting, Panthers Coach Matt Rhule becomes the 68th (of 82) coach Payton has defeated and 58th that Payton holds a winning record against.

-The victory is Payton's 50th regular season NFC South win and improves his record in division games to 50-30. During Payton's tenure, former Panthers (2011-19) and current Washington Coach Ron Rivera is next with 26 NFC South victories.

-New Orleans amassed over 400 total yards for the third time this season, finishing with 415 total yards on 277 yards passing and 138 yards rushing. New Orleans possessed the ball for 34:31 and has had at least 34 minutes time of possession in each of its last three games.

-New Orleans began the game with its longest opening drive of the season. The 14 play, 75-yard drive used the first 8:26 of the game and resulted in a 4-yard touchdown pass from Drew Brees to Jared Cook﻿.

-New Orleans held Carolina to a season-low 283 yards, including 246 passing yards and 37 rushing yards. Thirty-seven is the fewest rushing yards New Orleans has allowed since holding Tampa Bay to 36 yards on eight rushing attempts on Nov. 17, 2019. New Orleans also extended its league-leading streak to 48 games without surrendering 100 rushing yards to a single player.

-Brees became the first player in NFL history to reach 7,000 career completions, finishing the game 29-of-36 passing for 287 yards and two touchdowns. Brees also became the first player in NFL history to eclipse 79,000 yards passing in his career.

-Brees has now played in 281 games, which moves him into a tie with long snapper Trey Junkin for 20th in NFL record books. In his 281st game, Brees rushed for the 25th touchdown of his career, 16 of which have been 1-yard rushing scores.

-Finishing with 65 receiving yards on eight receptions, running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ became the third player in NFL history with at least 2,500 rushing and 2,500 receiving yards in their first four NFL seasons, joining Roger Craig and Christian McCaffrey. With 289 career receptions, Kamara moves into the top-10 in club record books, surpassing running back Tony Galbreath (284) for 10th in all-time receptions for New Orleans. With five more receptions, Kamara will surpass running back Reggie Bush for ninth in club record-books.

-Kamara also tied his season-best with 83 rushing yards on 14 carries. Kamara has surpassed 100 total yards in each of the New Orleans' last five games.

-Rookie receiver Marquez Callaway recorded his best game as a pro, finishing with eight receptions for a team-leading 75 yards. Callaway also caught Brees' 7,000th career completion on an 8-yard reception with 1:08 to play in the first quarter.

-Receiver Deonte Harris recorded his first career touchdown reception and became the 71st player and 55th New Orleans Saint to catch a touchdown pass from Brees on a 4-yard reception with five seconds remaining the first half. Harris finished with four reception for 46 yards and the one score.

-Entering the game with 598 career points, kicker Wil Lutz scored his 600th career point on his second extr- point conversion. Lutz also scored the game's only points in the fourth quarter, converting what would end up being the game-winning field goal with 7:53 to play. Lutz finished two-for-two on field-goal attempts and three-for-three on extra-point attempts and remains perfect on the season, moving his season totals to 11for-11 on field goal tries and 21-for-21 on extra-point conversions.

-Defensive end Marcus Davenport recorded his first sack of the season on the Panthers' final offensive play, taking down Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for an 8-yard loss. Carolina attempted a tying 65-yard field goal on the next play, which kicker Joey Slye missed short. In his second game of the season, Davenport finished with two tackles and added one quarterback hit.

-Defensive end Cam Jordan made his 150th consecutive appearance for New Orleans, a club record and longest current streak among offensive and defensive players, excluding quarterbacks. With 150 appearances, Jordan surpasses Dave Waymer for 14th on the club's all-time games played list. Jordan finished with two tackles.

-Tight end Jared Cook scored his third touchdown and finished with three receptions for 32 yards and the first quarter score. Cook has scored touchdowns in back-to-back games for the fourth time in his two seasons with New Orleans.

-Receiver Tre'Quan Smith recorded four receptions for 54 yards. Smith has recorded at least 50 receiving yards three times through the Saints' first six games, a mark he reached only once in 2019 and twice in 2018.

-Running back Latavius Murray finished with 11 carries for 47 rushing yards and added one reception for nine yards. Murray has recorded double digit rushing attempts in four of the Saints' first six games, after recording double digit rushes in just four games in the entire 2019 season.

-Cornerback Marshon Lattimore finished tied for the team lead with six tackles and has recorded at least six stops in each of his last four appearances. Linebacker Alex Anzalone recorded four tackles and added his second tackle for loss of the season.

-Safety Marcus Williams entered the game with 197 career tackles and recorded the 200th stop of his career on a takedown of Carolina running back Mike Davis with 3:36 to play in the second quarter. Williams finished tied for the team lead with six tackles.

-Cornerback CJ Gardner-Johnson finished with five tackles and added one pass defensive. Through six games, Gardner-Johnson has recorded 30 tackles, a mark that took him 14 games to reach in his rookie season in 2019.