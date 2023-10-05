Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2023 Week 5 vs. New England Patriots

Eleven Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report

Oct 05, 2023 at 03:10 PM
New Orleans Saints
Eleven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 5 game against the New England Patriots during the 2023 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
TE Juwan Johnson Calf DNP DNP
S Lonnie Johnson Jr. Hamstring DNP DNP
G Andrus Peat Concussion DNP DNP
T Ryan Ramczyk Foot DNP LP
DT Bryan Bresee Illness DNP FP
CB Paulson Adebo Hamstring LP LP
QB Derek Carr Right Shoulder LP LP
G Erik McCoy Knee LP FP
TE Foster Moreau Ankle FP FP
S Jordan Howden Finger FP FP
T Landon Young Hip LP

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
CB Christian Gonzalez Shoulder DNP DNP
LB Matthew Judon Elbow DNP DNP
DL Christian Barmore Knee LP LP
DB Cody Davis Knee LP LP
DL Trey Flowers Foot LP LP
DL Davon Godchaux Ankle LP LP
CB Jonathan Jones Ankle LP LP
RB Ty Montgomery Illness LP LP
OL Riley Reiff Knee LP LP
RB Rhamondre Stevenson Thigh LP LP
G Cole Strange Knee LP LP
CB Shaun Wade Shoulder LP LP

