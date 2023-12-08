Saints Friday Injury Report: 2023 Week 14 vs. Carolina Panthers

Fourteen New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers during the 2023 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DE
|Isaiah Foskey
|Quadricep
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|QB
|Taysom Hill
|Foot/Left Hand
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|DE
|Cameron Jordan
|Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|RB
|Kendre Miller
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|WR
|Rashid Shaheed
|Thigh
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|QB
|Derek Carr
|Concussion/Rib/Right Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|TE
|Juwan Johnson
|Quadricep
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|C
|Erik McCoy
|Shoulder
|LP
|FP
|FP
|T/G
|Andrus Peat
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|FP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|LB
|Pete Werner
|Shoulder/Oblique
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|K
|Blake Grupe
|Right Groin
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Questionable
|WR
|Chris Olave
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|G
|Nick Saldiveri
|Shoulder
|FP
|Questionable
CAROLINA PANTHERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|CB
|Troy Hill
|Ankle/NIR-Rest
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|T
|Taylor Moton
|Knee/NIR-Rest
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|DE
|DeShawn Williams
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|S
|Vonn Bell
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|FP
|C
|Bradley Bozeman
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|S
|Jeremy Chinn
|Quadricep
|LP
|LP
|LP
|OLB
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|OLB
|Marquis Haynes Sr.
|Back
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|CB
|Jaycee Horn
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|TE
|Hayden Hurst
|Concussion
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Out
|TE
|Stephen Sullivan
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|TE
|Tommy Tremble
|Hip
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|OLB
|Amare Barno
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP