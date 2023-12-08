Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2023 Week 14 vs. Carolina Panthers

Two Saints listed as OUT for Sunday vs. Carolina

Dec 08, 2023 at 02:24 PM
New Orleans Saints
Fourteen New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 14 game against the Carolina Panthers during the 2023 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
DE Isaiah Foskey Quadricep DNP DNP DNP Out
QB Taysom Hill Foot/Left Hand DNP DNP DNP Questionable
DE Cameron Jordan Ankle DNP LP LP Questionable
RB Kendre Miller Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
WR Rashid Shaheed Thigh DNP DNP DNP Questionable
QB Derek Carr Concussion/Rib/Right Shoulder LP LP FP Questionable
TE Juwan Johnson Quadricep LP LP LP Questionable
C Erik McCoy Shoulder LP FP FP
T/G Andrus Peat Shoulder LP LP FP
T Ryan Ramczyk Knee LP FP FP
LB Pete Werner Shoulder/Oblique LP LP LP Questionable
K Blake Grupe Right Groin FP FP FP Questionable
WR Chris Olave Illness DNP DNP Questionable
G Nick Saldiveri Shoulder FP Questionable

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
CB Troy Hill Ankle/NIR-Rest DNP LP LP
T Taylor Moton Knee/NIR-Rest DNP LP FP
DE DeShawn Williams Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
S Vonn Bell Shoulder LP LP FP
C Bradley Bozeman Ankle LP LP FP Questionable
S Jeremy Chinn Quadricep LP LP LP
OLB Yetur Gross-Matos Hamstring LP LP LP Questionable
OLB Marquis Haynes Sr. Back LP LP FP Questionable
CB Jaycee Horn Hamstring LP LP LP
TE Hayden Hurst Concussion LP LP LP Out
TE Stephen Sullivan Shoulder LP LP FP Questionable
TE Tommy Tremble Hip LP LP FP Questionable
OLB Amare Barno Ankle FP FP FP

