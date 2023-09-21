Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2023 Week 3 at Green Bay Packers

Five Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report

Sep 21, 2023 at 03:03 PM
New Orleans Saints
Five New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers during the 2023 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
TE Foster Moreau Ankle DNP LP
RB Jamaal Williams Hamstring DNP DNP
QB Taysom Hill Knee LP FP
RB Kendre Miller Hamstring FP FP
S Ugo Amadi Knee - LP

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
T David Bakhtiari NIR-Rest/Knee DNP DNP
G/T Elgton Jenkins Knee DNP DNP
RB Aaron Jones Hamstring DNP LP
LB Rashan Gary Knee LP LP
LB Lukas Van Ness Elbow LP LP
WR Christian Watson Hamstring LP DNP
P Daniel Whelan Finger FP FP
S Zayne Anderson Hamstring - DNP

