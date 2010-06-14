Offensive Line Hosts Camp For Local Youth

On June 11, several New Orleans Saints offensive lineman hostedthe OL4NO (Offensive Line 4 New Orleans) youth football camp. The camp went from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. as the Saints linemen worked with kids of a variety of ages and positions. T

The linemen stressed the fundamentals of football to their campers. RT Jon Stinchcomb said, "We're focusing as much on the basic fundamentals, but as basic as it is, it's still something that even we focus on everyday."

The campers got the unique opportunity to work on football and to learn from the defending Super Bowl Champs. However, the Saints are quick to point out the camps are beneficial for themselves as well. Stinchcomb continues, "Just to be out here learning to enjoy the game and experience the game the way it should be played. It's mutually beneficial for not only the kids but for us."

Stinchcomb said that the camps reminded him of the camps that he went to when he was younger. However, he did say unlike these children he never had the chance to work with NFL players, but was coached up by juniors and seniors from his local high school.