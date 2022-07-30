Observations from New Orleans Saints training camp | Saturday, July 30

1. Fans are back:

The bond between the city of New Orleans and its football team is undeniable. I mean, where else in the world at 8 a.m. on a Saturday morning are 2,000 people greeted by the Rebirth Brass Band as they second line into an NFL training camp? That was the scene Saturday for the first Training Camp practice scheduled in front of the Saints fans. As always, they showed up and showed out, making themselves heard basically any time something of significance took place, including during walkthroughs and stretching. Running back Mark Ingram II after a walk-through carry angled toward the Airline Drive side and gave the fans a wave as he headed back toward the huddle, eliciting a loud cheer. Later during team drills defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Ceedy Duce) defended a pass on the near sideline and immediately ran toward the stands and gave three violent fist pumps, getting some of the fans on their feet. After three days of general quiet during practice, you could definitely tell there was more energy on the fields, and it was due to the fans, because the heat was a factor yet again. There will be nine more scheduled fan practices at the Oschner Sports Performance Center (weather permitting) for the rest of camp.