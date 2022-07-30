New Orleans Saints happy to welcome fans to training camp practice Saturday

CRISP CHRIS: Rookie receiver Chris Olave was on the receiving end of a 60-yard touchdown pass from Jameis Winston on Saturday, and to say that Olave was wide open would be an understatement to open spaces.

"Yes, it was (a busted coverage)," Allen, smiling. "(But) No. 2 is, when the defense makes a mistake we have to be able to capitalize on it and take advantage of it. That's this game that we play. Really on Sundays, if you want to know the truth, it's a game of mistakes and the team that makes the fewest of them and the team that can capitalize the most on them, is the team that generally wins the game."

Olave, Allen said, provided one of his best camp showings.

"He did show up for me today. I thought that was good to see, ran some really good routes, caught the ball, did some things with the ball once he had it in his hands. Obviously, good to see. But, again, the thing is do we keep putting those things back to back. And that's what all of these young guys have to understand how to do, and I think he's mature enough to handle that."

VET DAY: Saturday was a veteran maintenance day for a couple of notable players, defensive end Cameron Jordan and receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas participated in the first three practices before getting his off day. "Planned day off. Good to go, should be ready to go on Monday," Allen said.

CONCERNED MOM: Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson has developed somewhat of a reputation around the NFL among offensive players, and let's just say it hasn't been a flattering portrait. Some NFL moms, apparently, have taken note, though at least one son likely has changed his mothers' view of Ceedy Deuce.