New Orleans Saints looking forward to first practice with full pads on Monday

ALL FOR ONE: Hurst and first-round pick Trevor Penning are vying for the starting position at left tackle. But the competition isn't nearly as selfish as outsiders might think.

"First, we're teammates," Hurst said. "But I think it's two different mind-sets. I'm always going to work as hard as I can on my craft. I'm going to focus on my deficiencies, what I need to work on.

"When I'm not in there getting the reps, I'm going to watch him and try to help him because at the end of the day, if you have two really good left tackles, we're going to find a way to get people on the field. And obviously, at times, we may have injuries so we're going to need someone to step up.