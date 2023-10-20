Halftime update: Jacksonville Jaguars 17, New Orleans Saints 6 | 2023 NFL Week 7

The Jacksonville Jaguars entered halftime with a 17-6 lead over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night in the Caesars Superdome.
The Jaguars (4-2) scored on a pair of touchdown runs by Travis Etienne of two and 17 yards and a 43-yard field goal by Brandon McManus. The Saints forced two early Jaguars fumbles but could only turn those into a 20-yard field goal by kicker Blake Grupe. On the Saints' first possession Grupe missed a 51-yard field-goal attempt wide right. He made a 35-yard attempt with 1:57 to play in the half.
The Saints (3-3) are playing with a make-shift offensive line of Andrus Peat at left tackle, Max Garcia on left guard, Erik McCoy at center, Cesar Ruiz at right guard and Cameron Erving at right tackle. Only McCoy and Ruiz are regular starters at those positions.
Quarterback Derek Carr was 11 of 21 for 100 yards. Running back Alvin Kamara had seven carries for eight yards and seven catches for 60 yards.
New Orleans will get the ball to start the second half.
