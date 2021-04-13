New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2012 selections

The New Orleans Saints didn't have a pick in the 2012 NFL Draft until the third round when they picked defensive tackle Akiem Hicks out of Regina, a Canadian college. Hicks quickly became a key member of the Saints' defensive front. He was traded to New England in 2015 and has spent the past five seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Saints 2012 Draft Summary:

After trading away their 27th overall pick to New England, New Orleans didn't have a pick until the third round. The Black & Gold selected defensive lineman Akiem Hicks with their first pick of the 2012 NFL Draft. The Saints would draft wide receiver Nick Toon out of Wisconsin with the 122nd overall pick. In the fifth round, the Saints selected cornerback Corey White out of Samford College. Acquiring the 79th pick from Miami, New Orleans drafted offensive guard Andrew Tiller out of the University of Syracuse. With their final pick in the 2012 draft, the New Orleans Saints selected Marcel Jones, tackle out of Nebraska.