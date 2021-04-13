Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2012 selections

Akiem Hicks headlines Saints 2012 draft class with their first selection

Apr 13, 2021 at 01:56 PM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints didn't have a pick in the 2012 NFL Draft until the third round when they picked defensive tackle Akiem Hicks out of Regina, a Canadian college. Hicks quickly became a key member of the Saints' defensive front. He was traded to New England in 2015 and has spent the past five seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Saints 2012 Draft Summary:

After trading away their 27th overall pick to New England, New Orleans didn't have a pick until the third round. The Black & Gold selected defensive lineman Akiem Hicks with their first pick of the 2012 NFL Draft. The Saints would draft wide receiver Nick Toon out of Wisconsin with the 122nd overall pick. In the fifth round, the Saints selected cornerback Corey White out of Samford College. Acquiring the 79th pick from Miami, New Orleans drafted offensive guard Andrew Tiller out of the University of Syracuse. With their final pick in the 2012 draft, the New Orleans Saints selected Marcel Jones, tackle out of Nebraska.

2012 NFL Draft

Photos taken at the Saints Facility on the opening night of the NFL Draft. Photos taken by Michael C. Hebert.

2012 New Orleans Saints Draft Picks:

Pick # Position Player College
89 DT Akiem Hicks Regina
122 WR Nick Toon Wisconsin
162 CB Corey White Samford
179 G Andrew Tiller (choice from Miami) Syracuse
234 T Marcel Jones Nebraska

2012 New Orleans Saints Draft Pick Trades:

Pick # Trade Details
27 Traded to New England

