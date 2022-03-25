Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints safety Daniel Sorensen

Played at BYU with Saints quarterback Taysom Hill

Mar 25, 2022 at 06:40 PM
  1. Sorensen played at BYU, where he finished in 2014 and was a teammate of current Saints quarterback ﻿Taysom Hill﻿, who played at BYU from 2012-16. Each was undrafted.
  2. He has 12 career interceptions in the NFL and four returned for touchdowns, including one against the Saints in 2016 covering 48 yards. He has five total defensive touchdowns.
  3. In addition to four interceptions returned for touchdowns, Sorensen also has four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. And 4.5 sacks.
  4. He served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in San Jose, Costa Rica.
  5. Has started 10 of the 15 playoff games he has played, including the Super Bowl LIV victory over San Francisco.

