Five things to know about New Orleans Saints safety Daniel Sorensen.
- Sorensen played at BYU, where he finished in 2014 and was a teammate of current Saints quarterback Taysom Hill, who played at BYU from 2012-16. Each was undrafted.
- He has 12 career interceptions in the NFL and four returned for touchdowns, including one against the Saints in 2016 covering 48 yards. He has five total defensive touchdowns.
- In addition to four interceptions returned for touchdowns, Sorensen also has four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. And 4.5 sacks.
- He served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in San Jose, Costa Rica.
- Has started 10 of the 15 playoff games he has played, including the Super Bowl LIV victory over San Francisco.