NFC playoff update: Where the New Orleans Saints stand after Week 16 | 2021 playoff picture

Winning is out is a must for the Saints to make the playoffs. At 9-8, the Saints would be in a good position to make the playoffs as long as the 49ers and Vikings each lose another game. The Saints don't want to finish tied with the Eagles for the final playoff spot as they would lose the first tiebreaker (head-to-head as the Eagles won the Week 11 game).

The Vikings play the Packers in Week 17 and while the 49ers play the Houston Texans in Week 17 they have to play at the Rams in Week 18. The 49ers are also dealing with an injury situation to starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Because the Saints haven't played the Vikings or 49ers the next tiebreaker would be conference record. The Saints are 5-5 in the conference with two NFC games to play. The Vikings are 5-5 in the conference with two NFC games to play. The 49ers are 6-5 in the conference with one NFC game to play. If the teams have the same conference record the next tiebreakers are best won-loss tied percentage in common games (minimum of four) and then strength of victory. View NFL tiebreakers here >> The 49ers and Saints have five common opponents (Tennessee Titans, Eagles, Packers, Seattle Seahawks and Falcons). The 49ers are 2-4 and the Saints are 2-3 with one game still to play against Atlanta.