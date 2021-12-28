Miami Dolphins beat New Orleans Saints 20-3 on 'Monday Night Football' | NFL Week 16

The New Orleans defense was stout for much of the game; the Waddle touchdown was the first it surrendered since the third quarter of the loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 2. Defensive end Marcus Davenport had a sack-forced fumble, linemate Cameron Jordan had two sacks and cornerback Marshon Lattimore had an interception in the third quarter. But with the offensive line decimated by injuries and Covid, Book had very little time to throw and the running backs didn't have much room to operate either. Book was sacked eight times.

"Just keeping him upright was a challenge," Payton said. "It was a tough position for him to be in."