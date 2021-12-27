NFL moves start time of New Orleans Saints-Carolina Panthers game to 3:25 p.m.

The New Orleans Saints' Week 17 game vs. the Carolina Panthers has been moved to a 3:25 p.m. start time by the NFL. The game at the Caesars Superdome originally was scheduled to kick off at noon. The NFL announced the change Monday, Dec. 27.

The Saints (7-7), who play the Miami Dolphins on Monday night, are in the thick of the NFC playoff race, competing the with the San Francisco 49ers (8-7), Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) and others for the final two playoff spots. The Panthers are 5-10 after their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.