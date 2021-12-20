NFC playoff update: Where the New Orleans Saints stand | 2021 NFL Playoff Picture

New Orleans Saints NFL playoff seeding possibilities:

Winning out would almost guarantee the Saints a playoff spot but there are scenarios where a 9-8 record gets New Orleans in the playoffs, depending upon what happens with the other teams. If the Saints tie with another team the first tiebreaker is head-to-head and the second is conference record (unless the tie is with the Falcons and then its division record). New Orleans has defeated the Washington Football Team so would hold the tiebreaker there. The Saints lost to the Philadelphia Eagles so they would lose the tiebreaker there. The Saints lost their first game to the Falcons but end the season at Atlanta. New Orleans has not played the Vikings or the 49ers so the next tiebreaker would be conference record. The Saints are 5-5 in the conference with two NFC games to play. The Vikings are 4-4 in the conference with four NFC games to play. The 49ers are 6-5 in the conference with one NFC game to play. If the teams have the same conference record the next tiebreakers are best won-loss tied percentage in common games (minimum of four) and then strength of victory. View NFL tiebreakers here >>