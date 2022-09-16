Uniform Watch: Saints vs. Buccaneers | 2022 NFL Week 2

The New Orleans Saints announced their uniform selection for their 2022 NFL season home opener. The squad will wear their black jerseys with black pants as they face Tampa Bay on Sunday, September 18. Kickoff at the Caesars Superdome is slated for Noon CT on FOX.

After a thrilling come-from-behind 27-26 season-opening victory at the Atlanta Falcons, the Saints (1-0) host Tampa Bay (1-0) in a fight for an early edge in the NFC South race at the Caesars Superdome. Sunday's important divisional victory in Dennis Allen's debut as head coach of the Black and Gold was the first time that New Orleans has captured four straight season openers. More importantly, the fourth quarter comeback from a 16-point deficit, the first in franchise history, gave it a crucial division win heading into the Buccaneers matchup, who started their season on the right foot with a 19-3 win at the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.