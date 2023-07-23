New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Joe Woods adds his expertise to talented unit

DeShazier: Did you see things where the team can be better in terms of forcing turnovers?

Woods: It's definitely something we need to get better, because we didn't get the takeaways we wanted, but you could see the attempts were there. Because you go through and you're like, 'Ah, this is an opportunity we missed on.' But guys were ripping at the ball, guys were punching at the ball. But it has to be second nature. When the opportunity presents itself, you can't miss it. So every time you have an opportunity out on the field, you have to try to make it. Whether it's interceptions, whether you're the second guy running in and you punch at the ball, that's what we're trying to develop, that mind-set.

DeShazier: Dennis Allen brought you in as defensive coordinator because he said you were like-minded. How is that synchronization coming along?

Woods: It's good. I'm still feeling out, because this scheme is a little bit different than schemes I've been around. Very detailed, different concepts, we're going to really attack offenses or handle what they're doing. So it's really me just getting familiar again with the defense. But I definitely think like D.A., in terms of game planning.

DeShazier: Where do you feel your biggest impact will come, because this is viewed as D.A.'s defense?

Woods: First of all, just trying to do my role, what he wants me to do. I know it will increase as we go. The knowledge that I've gained over the years, just in terms of breakdowns, what I'm looking at, maybe certain tendencies that I find, those are things that I'll make him aware of. Along with different cover schemes that I feel like are good versus what the offense is doing. So I'll present those ideas to him, if it's something he likes he'll take it. But I feel like that's something I can bring to the table.

DeShazier: How receptive is he to input from that perspective?