New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan leads Pro Bowl voting among NFC defensive ends

Jordan has tallied 80,675 fan votes

Dec 10, 2020 at 10:19 AM
Sam Shannon

New Orleans Saints defensive star Cameron Jordan is the top vote-getter among NFC defensive ends, according to the latest batch of voting released by the NFL on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Jordan, who was selected as the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November, has tallied 80,675 fan votes. Jordan's sack total tied for first in the NFL in November as the Saints surged in the NFL rankings for opponent net yards per game from seventh to first, not giving up a touchdown in three of their last four contests.

Pro Bowl roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes Friday, Dec. 18.

Demario Davis named 2020 Saints Man of the Year

Veteran linebacker is the club's nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
Eagles studied how New Orleans Saints used Taysom Hill, among others, to prepare role for rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts

Saints' defense figures to have "a little bit of an open-ended plan" as it settles in Sunday
New Orleans Saints brace for challenge of new starting quarterback for Philadelphia Eagles

Rookie Jalen Hurts will make his first NFL start on Sunday against Saints
Malcolm Jenkins urges Ohio lawmakers to support groundbreaking criminal justice reform bill

Saints safety and Ohio State star backs bipartisan Senate Bill 3
Receiver Michael Thomas shows ability to produce with all New Orleans Saints quarterbacks

'I know that dude has fight on every play'
Coordinator Dennis Allen, New Orleans Saints defenders find rhythm that has taken unit to top defensive ranking

Saints allowing fewest yards per game (284.9) in NFL
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November

Jordan had five sacks in November as Saints went 5-0
New Orleans Saints' run of victories has been fueled by impressive ground game

Saints rushing for 146 yards, two touchdowns per game during eight-game winning streak 
New Orleans Saints nominate Ryan Ramczyk for NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Winner to be revealed as part of NFL Honors before Super Bowl LV
C.J. Gardner-Johnson having standout second season for New Orleans Saints

'He's playing at a high level'
New Orleans Saints dominate the trenches in 31-3 win over Denver

'I thought our guys up front, toward the end of the game, we won that battle pretty clearly'

