New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan leads Pro Bowl voting among NFC defensive ends

New Orleans Saints defensive star Cameron Jordan is the top vote-getter among NFC defensive ends, according to the latest batch of voting released by the NFL on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Jordan, who was selected as the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November, has tallied 80,675 fan votes. Jordan's sack total tied for first in the NFL in November as the Saints surged in the NFL rankings for opponent net yards per game from seventh to first, not giving up a touchdown in three of their last four contests.