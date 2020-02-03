Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints special teamer J.T. Gray earned All-Pro honors in 2019

Gray tied for the league-lead with 16 special teams tackles

Feb 03, 2020 at 12:25 PM
Photos: Best of J.T. Gray from 2019 season

The best photos of New Orleans Saints saftey J.T. Gray  from the 2019 season.

The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings battle it out in the Wild Card matchup at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings battle it out in the Wild Card matchup at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Analysis: New Orleans Saints safety J.T. Gray shined on special teams in 2019, earning him All-Pro honors (second team). The defensive back played in three games on defense, but never played more than 15 percent of the snap counts in those appearances. On special teams, his 284 snaps played ranked fifth for the Saints, and nearly tied the total set by Taysom Hill (286). He is clearly a specialist in the kicking game, but he does provide depth to the Saints secondary. Gray finished the 2019 campaign tied for the league-lead with 16 special teams tackles.

Best game: Gray's most memorable play was his blocked punt in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears. After the defense forced a three-and-out on the game's opening possession, Gray burst through the middle of the formation and blocked Pat O'Donnell's punt resulting in a safety. Gray's block set the tone for the rest of the game which ended with a 36-25 road victory for the Saints.

Best quote: "Everybody does their job on special teams. We're based off of physicality, and doing our job, and paying attention to detail. One play on that field can be a game-changer." - Gray

