New Orleans Saints special teamer J.T. Gray earned All-Pro honors in 2019

Analysis: New Orleans Saints safety J.T. Gray shined on special teams in 2019, earning him All-Pro honors (second team). The defensive back played in three games on defense, but never played more than 15 percent of the snap counts in those appearances. On special teams, his 284 snaps played ranked fifth for the Saints, and nearly tied the total set by Taysom Hill (286). He is clearly a specialist in the kicking game, but he does provide depth to the Saints secondary. Gray finished the 2019 campaign tied for the league-lead with 16 special teams tackles.

Best game: Gray's most memorable play was his blocked punt in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears. After the defense forced a three-and-out on the game's opening possession, Gray burst through the middle of the formation and blocked Pat O'Donnell's punt resulting in a safety. Gray's block set the tone for the rest of the game which ended with a 36-25 road victory for the Saints.