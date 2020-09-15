New Orleans Saints season-opening win over Buccaneers delivers big TV ratings

The New Orleans Saints' 34-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon was a ratings winner for Fox.
The New Orleans market delivered a 45.6 household rating and a 63 share.
The "America's Game of the Week" broadcast was the highest rated Week 1 game on Fox since 2016. It averaged a total audience delivery of 25.8 million viewers. It was the most-watched telecast of any kind since Super Bowl LIV in February.
The victory improved the Saints' record to 1-0, the only NFC South team to come away with a win Sunday.
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.