New Orleans Saints season-opening win over Buccaneers delivers big TV ratings

New Orleans market had 45.6 rating; Fox broadcast averaged a total audience delivery of 25.8 million viewers

Sep 15, 2020 at 04:52 PM
The New Orleans Saints' 34-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon was a ratings winner for Fox.

The New Orleans market delivered a 45.6 household rating and a 63 share.

The "America's Game of the Week" broadcast was the highest rated Week 1 game on Fox since 2016. It averaged a total audience delivery of 25.8 million viewers. It was the most-watched telecast of any kind since Super Bowl LIV in February.

The victory improved the Saints' record to 1-0, the only NFC South team to come away with a win Sunday.

Photos: Saints Fans | Saints-Buccaneers Week 1 2020

New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from Saba restaurant as the Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
Michael Democker
Michael Democker
Michael Democker
Michael Democker
Michael Democker
New Orleans Saints
Michael Democker
Michael Democker
Michael Democker
Michael Democker
Michael Democker
Michael Democker
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Andrew Boyd
Andrew Boyd
Andrew Boyd
Andrew Boyd
Andrew Boyd
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Michael Democker
Andrew Boyd
Andrew Boyd
Andrew Boyd
Andrew Boyd/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Michael Democker
Michael Democker
Michael Democker
Michael Democker
Michael Democker
