New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints announced Monday, Aug. 2 that they have signed free agent cornerback Prince Amukamara, cornerback KeiVarae Russell, guard J.R. Sweezy, waived defensive lineman Lorenzo Neal, defensive back Lawrence Woods and placed tight end Dylan Soehner on Injured Reserve. The announcements were made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Amukamara (pronounced ah-Moo-kah-MAIR-rah), 6 feet, 206 pounds, is a nine-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the New York Giants in the first round (19th overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. In nine seasons for New York (2011-15), Jacksonville (2016) and Chicago (2017-19), the Glendale, Ari., native has played in 113 regular season games with 99 starts, recording 481 tackles (416 solo), 10 interception returns for 126 yards with one brought back for a touchdown, 78 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. In five postseason games with one start for the Giants (2011) and Bears (2018), he posted three tackles (two solo) and one pass defense.

Amukamara started all 15 games he played in for Chicago in 2019 and posted 53 tackles (44 solo), 10 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He spent the 2020 preseason with the Las Vegas Raiders and spent the second half of the regular season on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. He played four seasons (2007-10) at Nebraska, appearing in 49 games with 31 starts and totaled 161 tackles (100 solo), five interceptions, 26 passes defensed, four sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery

Russell (first name pronounced kee-VAR-ay), 5-11, 194 was originally a third round draft pick (74th overall) of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016 out of Notre Dame. The Everett, Wash., native has appeared in 21 games with one start for the Cincinnati Bengals (2016-18) and Green Bay Packers (2020) where he recorded 20 tackles (17 solo), one interception, two passes defensed and a blocked field goal. Russell appeared in one regular season game for the Packers in 2020 and his first two career playoff games where he featured on special teams. In three seasons for Notre Dame, he started all 37 of his games played and totaled 169 tackles (125 solo), including seven tackles for loss and added five interceptions, two forced fumbles, two sacks and six passes defensed.